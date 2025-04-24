Designer Auxiliary Power
2025-04-24
The opportunity
Plant Electrical Design is part of HVDC Engineering and manages the delivery of the auxiliary power system for HVDC stations. The system we manage includes equipment such as auxiliary transformers, medium & low voltage switchgear, diesel generator systems, batteries, UPS and cables. To be able to deliver the system in a safe and reliable way, we are now searching for Designers to strengthen our team.
In this role, you will be part of a team with the overall responsibility for the department's scope of delivery which includes system design, selectivity studies, equipment specification, cable and cable transit systems. The design of the auxiliary system is complex and customized based on the customer requirements which makes our work challenging, but also very exciting since every project is different from another. By collaborating with your team, you will ensure that our deliveries are time and cost efficient with expected quality. You will also have a large global network since you will be part of a global and diverse team located in different countries around the world.
We offer you a role where you can grow in various ways; in terms of visibility, in your leadership and in the mindset, so don't hesitate to apply even if you feel that you don't fulfill all requirements!
"The HVDC Plant Electrical Engineering team is a diverse group of driven engineers working together to contribute to a greener future. We are looking for professionals that thrive on applying and growing their technical knowledge in a collaborative environment. While keeping a focus on successful project completion, your career aspirations will be nurtured to ensure your personal growth" - Hiring Manager Marie-Pier Charlton
How you 'll make an impact
Create Auxiliary Power Single Line Diagrams (SLD).
Perform load calculations and prepare List of Load.
Ensure accurate dimensioning of equipment.
Read and understand requirement specifications, review supplier drawings, and participate in customer meetings.
Take part and conduct Factory Acceptance Tests (FAT) and supervise installation and commissioning.
Perform tasks related to cable way and cable design.
Your background
Minimum Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering.
Experience from a similar role with tasks in auxiliary power, selectivity studies, or leading installation/commissioning of low voltage equipment.
A collaborative approach and willingness to contribute to team efforts.
Strong communication skills in English (both written and spoken).
Knowledge of CAD-tools that handle both electrical circuit diagrams and layouts is a plus.
What we offer
Collective agreement.
Flexible working time.
Health care and wellness allowance.
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally.
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase.
Various trainings and education supporting employee development.
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden.
Supplementary compensation for parental leave.
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks.
More about us
For this role, there are multiple positions open, and you can be based in either Ludvika or Västerås, Sweden. The position may require some travelling for customer and supplier meetings as well as site supervision.
Marie-Pier Charlton, Recruiting Manager, marie-pier.charlton@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Nicole Bergman, nicole.bergman@hitachienergy.com
.
