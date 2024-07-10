Design to Value Project Manager
2024-07-10
We are seeking a passionate and results-oriented Design to Value Project Manager who will play a key role in our global initiative to enhance cost-effectiveness for our products. In this role, you will work cross-functionally with design, process optimization, and logistics improvements to create value and reduce costs. You 'll belong to the Design team at High Voltage Breakers.
"If you are looking for a position where you get to lead improvement projects with both local and global interaction this might be the perfect role for you!" - Sara Lingegård, Design Manager at High Voltage Breakers
Your responsibilities
Drive projects to identify and implement cost-saving measures.
Collaborate with departments such as design, procurement, and production to optimize the manufacturing process.
Analyze data and identify improvement opportunities.
Manage all communication and report progress and results to the global DtV team and the local management team.
This position will give you the chance to work with both local and global stakeholders.
Your background
As Project Manager it is essential that you are a great team player with good presentation skills.
You contribute with your communication skills, as well as with your ability to motivate others.
Prior project management experience is a plus, but not a requirement.
Proficient and fluent in English is required since you will be part of an international setting where you will need to communicate with people from all over the world.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Don't hesitate to apply even if you feel that you don't fulfill all requirements! Most important for this role is your personality and your willingness to learn and explore new areas. Good teamwork and collaboration skills are crucial to succeed in the role!
Welcome to apply by 2024-08-31! Due to summer holidays, there might be a delay in the recruitment process. However, we will contact all candidates as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience!
Recruiting manager Sara Lingegård sara.lingegard@hitachienergy.com
, will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. All other questions should be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Johanna Laiv, johanna.laiv@hitachienergy.com
.
Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer Philip Bengtsson +46 107 38 25 17, Unionen: Michael Fosselius +46 107 38 46 19, Ledarna: Christer Fridlund +46 107 38 29 12.
