Design Manager, Design System
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2025-08-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Commercial Development & Growth is a global function within the H&M brand and our mission is to set and deliver on the global customer experience strategy to strengthen our brand and enable profitable sales. Together we develop, expand and optimise all sales channels while securing conditions for efficient operations leveraged by tech and strong collaboration across the organisation.
Our function plays a key role in delivering on our brand plan through an elevated, inspirational, and relevant shopping experience that is centered around our product and provides competitive convenience for our customers.
Job Description
Are you passionate about design systems and eager to drive both efficiency and brand excellence at scale? As our Design System Design Manager, you will work with the existing Product Manager and Engineering Manager to bring the design perspective and together lead the Design System team forward strategically and operationally across H&M's global digital product ecosystem - including web, mobile apps, and internal tools.
You'll lead a team of designers, foster cross-functional alignment, and play a key role in shaping consistent, accessible, and high-quality digital experiences across all customer touchpoints.
You will be part of the Digital Experience Design team within the Commercial Development & Growth function, working closely with product managers, engineers, brand and creative teams, and business stakeholders.
Your main responsibilities include but are not limited to:
The Design Manager will work with the existing Product Manager and Engineering Manager roles to bring the design perspective and together lead the Design System team forward.
Maintain and evolve the design system, ensuring it meets scalability, efficiency, and brand alignment requirements together with team leadership.
Define and implement governance models, contribution processes, and adoption guidelines to manage system integrity together with team leadership.
Lead, mentor, and grow a team of designers, fostering craft excellence and team development.
Partner with brand and creative development teams to embed visual identity, motion, and interaction principles into the system.
Collaborate with Digital Experience Design Directors to align system development with governance, operations, and long-term scalability strategies.
Work with Digital Experience Design Leads to ensure UI/UX quality, accessibility, and consistent interaction patterns.
Partner with engineering teams to ensure seamless implementation and maintenance of system components.
Contribute to and maintain robust documentation, component libraries, and design tokens to support effective usage and scalability.
Develop and provide onboarding, training, and advocacy initiatives to promote system adoption across teams.
Establish and manage versioning, release planning, and system lifecycle processes to ensure sustainable evolution.
Gather, analyze, and act on feedback from design, product, and engineering teams to continuously improve the system.
Ensure accessibility and inclusive design principles (e.g., WCAG, ARIA) are embedded in all system components.
Define and track key metrics to measure the system's performance, adoption, and impact on design consistency and delivery efficiency.
Participate in cross-functional working groups to align priorities and foster strong collaboration across disciplines.
Represent the design system team in design leadership discussions, advocating for scalable and strategic design solutions.
Remain close to execution by guiding component development and troubleshooting system-related issues alongside your team.
Qualifications
To succeed in this role, you bring a blend of technical expertise, design thinking, and people leadership. You thrive at the intersection of systems, creativity, and collaboration - ensuring our design system is not only functional but inspiring, scalable, and effective.
We believe you have:
Extensive experience in UI/UX design and design systems within digital product organizations.
Deep knowledge of design system frameworks, component-based design, and front-end principles.
Strong proficiency in tools like Figma, Sketch, Storybook, and front-end frameworks such as React or Vue.
Proven leadership experience with mentoring, coaching, and developing high-performing teams.
Hands-on experience building, scaling, and managing design systems in cross-functional environments.
Strong collaboration experience with product managers, engineers, brand and creative development teams.
Expertise in governance, structured processes, and system contribution management.
In-depth knowledge of accessibility standards (WCAG, ARIA) and inclusive design practices.
Excellent documentation, facilitation, and communication skills.
A track record of driving design system adoption, ownership, and culture change across teams.
Experience using qualitative and quantitative data to guide decision-making and improve system impact.
Additional Information
Are you ready to lead and make a meaningful impact? Please upload your CV in English as soon as possible, but no later than April 27. Interviews will take place continuously, so don't wait-submit your application today if you're interested! Kindly note that, due to GDPR regulations, we can only accept applications submitted through our career page.
This is a full-time, permanent position, based at Head Office in Stockholm, Sweden. You will report to Karolina Boremalm, Head of Digital Experience Design. For questions about the role, please contact Zoran Pesic at zoran.pesic@hm.com
WHO WE ARE
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M here.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan (visa karta
)
112 20 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9463906