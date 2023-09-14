Design Manager
2023-09-14
Are you a creative and dedicated tech industry professional with experience in game design? Are you a humble and learning focused leader who wants to coach people through their career? Are you interested in Paradox Development Studio and our brands and eager to help us take them to the next level? Then you may be the one we're looking for!
As a Design Manager on the Stellaris team at our development studio in Stockholm, you will be manager of our Designers with the overall responsibility for enabling the team to thrive and deliver on their tasks.
We are seeking people who are able to take on a lead role in a multi domain discipline. The Designers on your team specializes in designing and implementing features, mechanics and systems. They may also write narrative and conduct research as well as implement and balance their designs within the game. As their manager, being able to navigate these elements is an important part of the job.
Responsibilities
Assume personnel responsibilities and directly manage the Designers on the team
Be able to help set clear design goals and expectations for deliveries
Responsible for driving continuous improvement of the development process within the team
Help the designers with managing time and resources at a departmental level
Fostering an open and trusting environment
Assure staffing needs are met on our projects
Performance evaluations & feedback
Work on Departmental Initiatives together with the Design Director
Required qualifications
Manager experience within a team or department
Passion for leadership, mentoring and coaching, as well as organizational development
Experience working in a role that requires a mix of a mind for strategy as well as excellent communication and collaboration skills
Experience as Game Designer
Fluent in English, both written and spoken
Desirable Qualifications
Previous experience from a Project Management or Producer role
Familiarity with Paradox Grand Strategy games.
As a person, we think you are the type who enjoys seeing the people around you improve and who gains satisfaction from helping others overcome their obstacles. You know how to apply your own experience and learnings from working as a designer. As a manager you are attentive and humble and are able to coach your team members to develop on a professional level. You understand the importance of building trust and you know how to be open and approachable. You are not afraid of conflicts and you are able to navigate them in a constructive manner.
You are comfortable in decision making and can easily anticipate the impact and consequences it will have. You also have experience working in a large organization, and understand the organizational challenges and processes associated with company growth.
Some of our benefits include:
Scope: Full time and permanent
Reports to: Design Director
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Do not get discouraged if you do not meet all the requirements - we are always on the lookout for talented individuals and encourage you to apply if you feel the position is right for you. In your application, please show us why your previous experiences and skills would work for this role and why you are interested in working at Paradox. We will be interviewing candidates continuously for this role.
Since we strive for a diverse and inclusive workplace, we highly encourage everyone - irrespective of ethnicity, religion, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, nationality, disability or age - to apply for this job if you think you'd be a great addition to our team.
