Design for Production Engineer, Lund
2025-08-05
Do you thrive, working in different projects? And are you good at collaborating and communicating within cross-functional teams? We are now looking for a Design for Production Engineer to join our Industrialization Production and Test - Fixed Dome team in Lund, do not hesitate to apply! Both entry level and experienced applicants are encouraged to apply.
Who is your future team?
You will be a part of a diverse team of Test engineers and Design for Production engineers cooperating to bring Axis products to market. The role gives a broad range of creative interfaces and an opportunity to cooperate with and learn from them i.e., Mechanics, Electronics Production, Software, Supply Chain and Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS's).
What you'll do here as Design for Production Engineer?
As a Design for Production Engineer, you will ensure that our latest innovations are producible at high volumes by playing a key role in the development of both assembly-friendly products and time efficient, high yielding production processes. Producing high-caliber security products that our customers can depend on ensures that Axis continues to fulfill promises of safer and smarter communities across the globe. Our work is largely project based. Each product follows a five-phase development process that typically runs from one to two years. Within each project, you will:
* Initiate workshops and discussions centered around 'design for assembly'
* Define the product's assembly process and co-create its full production process with one of our manufacturing partners (located in North America, Asia, or Europe)
* Set design requirements for complex assembly and test fixtures, verify that they are manufactured to this specification, and secure their timely delivery to one of our manufacturing partners
* Visit the product's manufacturing site during at least one pre-production build to verify the production process (up to 30 days of travel per year is expected)
This role depends heavily on effective collaboration and communication within cross-functional teams. We often refer to ourselves as the 'spider-in-the-web' since we influence many different areas within our projects and interact with so many stakeholders.
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
Are you curious? Analytical? Organized? Do you enjoy facing new challenges and taking the initiative to find solutions? Are you passionate about aligning R&D innovations with production realities? If so, please apply. We are interested in learning about why you are a perfect fit for our team and sharing more about what Axis has to offer you.
Preferred skills and qualifications:
* Degree in mechanical or industrial engineering
* Demonstrated interest in production
* Proficient English
Advantageous skills and qualifications:
* Experience working with 3D CAD programs and PDM systems
* Knowledge of mechatronic systems
* Experience within SMT production, automation, or optics
* International working experience
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact.
Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide.
As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
In case of questions, please reach out to recruiting manager
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-04
9446884