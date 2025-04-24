Design Engineer for Instrument Panel
2025-04-24
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
We are searching for an mechanical engineer to our Instrument panel team within Cab Development, who is passionate about developing the best driver environment for our customers.
In order for us to be able to work intensively with the next-generation driver's area, we now need to strengthen the team with a new design engineer with the main responsibility for the instrument panel. You will be responsible for the facia, décor, and structure parts of the instrument panel. Part of your job will also be to monitor the development in the industry and keep yourself and Scania updated on the latest developments and trends.
Job Responsibilities
• Conceptual studies of new products.
• Lead the inhouse development as well as together with development suppliers.
• Create models and drawings of the design, and mature the status ready for serial production.
• Cooperate within R&D and with our cross functions, Production, Market, Service and Purchase to get a well-balanced product.
• Benchmark and analyse our competitors in the driver's area.
Who You Are
We are seeking an individual who thrives in cross-functional environments. This person will have numerous points of contact, both within Scania and in the future across other brands within the TRATON Group, as well as towards our suppliers. We are looking for someone who can inspire and engage others, and who is not afraid to take initiative.
The ideal candidate is engaged, self-driven, flexible and curious, While analytical skills are important, the ability to shift focus from details to the bigger picture and understand the context is crucial. The work allows you to be independent but requires responsibility and the ability to plan and prioritize as well as being a good communicator. You also have a genuine interest in Scania and its products.
We also believe that:
• You have a bachelor's or master's degree in mechanical engineering or equivalent.
• You have 3-5 years of experience working in the automotive industry within interior design.
• You are a skilled CAD user.
• You write and speak fluently in English.
Scania experience and fluency in Swedish (oral and written) is highly meriting.
This Is Us
The team you will be part of is responsible for the Instrument Panel and Driver Control Unit. The team is responsible for setting requirements and developing and installing the components. We participate from the first concept idea to a fully developed and verified product. We have many different cabin types and conditions in different parts of the world to take into account, making the job both exciting and complex.
We are a creative mix-gendered group with different ages, backgrounds, and experiences. We have a good team spirit and are a tight unity where everybody supports each other to do their best, which contributes to team success.
Scania Offers
The position as a design engineer is a responsible, but free work. We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally. There is opportunity to get C/CE driver's license.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-05-04. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Siri Sridharamurthy, Development Engineer, siri.sridharamurthy@scania.com
Shiva Nia, Senior Engineer, shiva.nia@scania,com
Daniel Johansson, Group Manager, daniel_a.johansson@scania.com
We look forward to your application!
