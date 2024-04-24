Design Engineer for Battery Encapsulation
2024-04-24
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Are you passionate about pushing the boundaries of battery technology? Do you thrive in a dynamic, innovative environment where your skills can make a real impact? If so, then we invite you to join our Mechanical design team for the position as Design Engineer specializing in Battery Encapsulation!
Welcome to the heart of innovation at electromobility, the energetic global development center within the Volvo Group for electric drivelines. Today we are at the forefront of develop zero - emission propulsion systems making meaningful difference for both our costumers and for society at whole!
Who are we?
At the Energy and Storage System, ESS we are responsible for the complete battery solution. From the lifecycle management of the ESS, advanced engineering, product development all the way to maintenance phase. Here engineers are driven by exploring new ideas, challenge the status quo, and push the boundaries of what's possible. By joining us you will have a diverse, friendly, and open-minded team on your side, always providing you the help needed to manage tasks.
As a member of our team, you will:
• Be part of a team working with concept development and design engineering of battery enclosures.
• Maturing the mechanical design in close collaboration with other components and systems within the organization.
• Collaborate and balance mechanical design with electrical system, BMS, cell etc.
• Balance QDCFSS (Quality, Design, Cost, Feature, Sustainability & Safety.)
• Work closely with component engineers as well as with other teams.
To succeed in this role
3 years of proven skills in mechanical design of traction batteries is a strong merit, however more than 5 years of proven skills in mechanical design within the automotive business is a must!
• Experienced in design engineering through development phases, from concept development to industrialization.
• Solid experience in CREO parametric and Windchill PDMLink.
• Proven knowledge about different manufacturing technologies.
• Proven experience in technical x-functional teams.
• Effective communication skills and the ability to plan, align and focus on priorities efficiently.
• Knowledge about Volvo group's different applications and architectures.
• Genuine passion for design engineering, Self-sufficient, takes lead on own tasks and able to work/plan independently.
• B.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering or a similar field, or equivalent experience.
• Fluent spoken and written English proficiency.
It is also a strong merit to have a good understanding of the whole electric propulsion system, particularly the area of Energy Storage Systems.
Does this sound interesting?
CampX in Gothenburg is our global, multicultural team hub designed for idea-swapping collaborations, creative collisions, and inspirational deep work.
We encourage curiosity and invite you to reach out with any questions you may have!
Hiring Manager: Haval Haider
Mail: haval.haider@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
