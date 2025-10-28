Design Engineer
2025-10-28
IKEA of Sweden has a vibrant culture where ideas are heard, where there is opportunity to learn new skills and where the goal always is "to create a better everyday life for the many people".
Within the Range Area Bedroom Furniture, our team is composed of diverse and dedicated professionals with a shared passion for home furnishing. Representing various backgrounds from around the globe, we are unified by our commitment to delivering safe, sustainable, functional and affordable solutions.
Join our group of passionate and highly skilled colleagues that are as curious and eager as you to explore and make things better, always searching for new simple and smart solutions! Solutions that are connected to storage furniture across the home, that means you will work across with Bedroom, Workspaces, Kitchen, Bathroom, Children's, Living room etc.
ABOUT THE ASSIGNMENT
You are part of the Product Development Platform Storage team at Range Area Bedroom Furniture in IKEA of Sweden working cross all Range Areas with storage furniture's. You will work close with our team as well with the Development Teams in our Range Areas with storage furniture's. Some of your most important tasks will be to:
Lead robust design activities to support development by utilizing Taguchi Method, Design for Six Sigma, Monte Carlo Simulation or similar
Perform design reviews, failure mode and effect analysis (FMEA), design of experiments (DOE) to identify potential risks and propose corrective actions
Perform tolerance analysis and propose improvements
Identify Maximum Material Condition (MMC) and Least Material Condition (LMC)
Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including product development, manufacturing, and quality assurance, to ensure design integrity and manufacturability
Quality assure engineering deliverables in the Develop New Solution and Develop New Product process
ABOUT YOU
We are looking for someone that has a passion for working with the core of the IKEA products. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in engineering principles, design methodologies, and a passion for developing robust and reliable products. As a Robust Design Engineer, you will play a critical role in ensuring the quality and performance of our products through innovative design and rigorous testing.
You have a university degree in mechanical engineering or equivalent
Proven experience in robust design engineering, reliability engineering, or a related role
Strong knowledge of design methodologies, statistical analysis, and quality control principles (e.g. FMEA, CETOL, Design of Experiment (DoE), Design for Six Sigma etc)
Proficiency in CAD software and PDM (e.g. SolidWorks, Windchill)
Experience in different materials and are aware of inherent variations within them
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail
Strong communication and teamwork abilities
Handle large quantities of information and work with several development teams and product areas in parallel
English language on business level, verbal and written communication
You will report to the Product Engineering Manager.
Additional information
This is a permanent position based in Älmhult, Sweden.
Älmhult has commuting possibilities with hourly trains to Malmö, Lund and Växjö and an IKEA shuttle bus back and forth to Helsingborg three times a day.
Does this sound like your next challenge? We look forward to receiving your application no later than - CV and your answers to the 2 questions below - in English by the 9th of November 2025.
Which of the IKEA core values do you feel closest connected to and why?
What is Robust Design to you? Så ansöker du
