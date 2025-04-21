Design Engineer
2025-04-21
Do you want to contribute to a fossil-free future in electrical industrial heating? We are now looking for a R&D Design Engineer for Kanthal's Research and Development division. Kanthal is a world-leading brand for products and services in industrial heating technology and high-temperature alloys. In creative collaborations with customers, we design innovative solutions, with a focus on sustainability and the lowest possible environmental impact. Our advanced technology, together with our competent employees, gives us the opportunity to participate in some of the world's largest and most exciting projects for industrial electrical heating within a wide spectrum of industries. We are strengthening our initiative in product development to meet the increasing demand in the industrial green transition from fossil-based to electrical heating processes.
Location: Hallstahammar
Your Role:
As a R&D Design Engineer, you will have a central and important role in developing electrical heating system prototypes, laboratory and pilot-scale test system designs, and designs of full-scale industrial electrical heating solutions for our customers based on business needs and strategy. You will be part of the entire development process, from idea to finished product. The role is broad, varied and suits you who enjoy working in a combination of technology, development, collaborations and creative solutions where we want to give you the opportunity to learn the work from scratch.
Duties include:
• Play a key role in translating customer needs into solutions with a focus on quality and profitability
• Collaborate with and support our sales organization in technical and commercial matters for Heating Systems products manufactured in Hallstahammar
• Contribute to ensuring our world-leading position in the product area
• Design and develop everything from individual heating elements to industrial heating systems, including mechanical, electrical and heat transfer calculations
• Create detailed engineering drawings and develop technical specifications and documentation
• Perform FEM simulations to validate design concepts
Your Profile
We are looking for someone with a formal education with a relevant focus such as in electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, materials engineering or chemical engineering. If you have previous experience working with project management, this is an advantage. You have proficient computer skills; you also find it easy to learn new systems. We also see that you have some knowledge in working with FEM tools such as COMSOL Multiphysics and/or Fluent and like to learn more about modelling and experience with SolidWorks or other 3D drawing tools. As we work in Sweden with an international organization, it is important that you can communicate verbally and in writing in English but will like to learn Swedish.
We place great importance on your personal qualities and appreciate great commitment, curiosity, drive and willingness to learn. You need to be a communicative person who enjoys collaborating with others and since the work is broad, you need to be good at prioritizing and structuring your work.
What you can expect from us:
In addition to a familiar and pleasant workplace where you get to participate and influence and work creatively, we offer you great development opportunities in a global industrial group with favourable employment conditions.
This includes, among other things, occupational pension, health care, group insurance, enhanced parental benefit, training programs and skills development.
Other: For questions or information regarding the position, you are welcome to contact:
Jesse White, recruiting manager, +46 70 210 67 30
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact:
Sara Kühner, Recruitment specialist, +46 76 495 02 40
Union Representative:
Petter Lindblom, Swedish Association of Academics, 070 616 04 26
Riccard Söjbjerg, Unionen, 070 611 28 71
Johan Baringson, Ledarna, 070 616 53 96
Apply by 2025-05-18
Kanthal is an Alleima company and a world-leading brand for products and services in industrial heating technology and resistance material. Backed by our skilled people and pioneering technology, every innovative solution is a creative partnership with our customers. With a strong commitment to reducing climate impact, we support some of the world's largest and most exciting projects.
Find out more at www.kanthal.com
www.kanthal.com and www.alleima.com
Alleima Tube AB
Sörkvarnsvägen 3
734 27 HALLSTAHAMMAR
Kanthal
