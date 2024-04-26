Design Engineer
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2024-04-26
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Do you want to work with the heart of all our products and be part of our wonderful team?
In the Product Engineering Design group, we work with design improvements on all engines that go into production. The group is part of Scania's engine development and is responsible for ensuring that the improvements that are made are transferred to future generations of Scania engines. We have the entire engine as our work area, which provides varied tasks and the opportunity to learn to see the big picture.
We offer
We can offer you a dynamic workplace with diverse and challenging tasks. Today we have a hybrid work setup, meaning you can work from home or at our remote office at Scania Sergel a few days a week if the job allows. We can also provide you with a development plan, so you can reach your goals and receive the right support along the way. Scania offers many opportunities to develop your career both within the country as well as internationally. The professional development of our employees is a priority for us, so education via internal and external courses is encouraged and supported.
In addition to career and development opportunities, we can offer you other benefits such as free training at Scania's health center Gröndal, or a wellness allowance. You will also be offered performance bonuses, an occupational pension, flexible working hours, the opportunity to lease a car through the company, and much more. Scania also organizes several events yearly where family and friends are always welcome. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
Your assignment
As a Design Engineer within our team, you will work with product quality, production challenges, cost rationalizations, and deviation management. You lead and plan your own assignments and work cross-functionally together with colleagues within the company all over the world - From idea to introduction to production. The tool you mostly will work in is Catia V5, where we design, calculate and geometry assure our parts.
We can offer a variety of assignments that are suitable for both those who are newer to the profession and those who are experienced. For those with less experience, there is a wide variety of assignments with many interfaces within Scania. If you are an experienced designer, there are several ambitious and complex design assignments and also tasks such as assessment of incoming jobs, development of working methodologies.
Your profile
If you are a recent graduate, a few years of experience, or a senior does not matter, the most important thing is that we see that you are a driven, committed, and communicative person as you will be responsible for your delivery. Since we offer a flexible work environment, high demands are also placed on your self-leadership. Except that, you should be driven by and enjoy problem-solving across functional boundaries since that will be a big part of your assignment. The days are never the same at Engine Development, so if you are looking for varied tasks and are more of a generalist than a specialist, you are perfect for the role!
We would also like that..
You have a bachelor's or master's degree in mechanical engineering or equal work experience.
You write and speak fluently in English. If you write and speak fluently in Swedish, it's a merit.
If you have previous design experience and/or production experience, it's also a merit.
At Scania, we are dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace, so if you're excited about this role but your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate for this or other roles! We hire for attitude and train for skills.
Further information
If you would like to learn more about the position or group please don't hesitate to contact Daniel Bjurefors (Group Manager, ENMKA), at daniel.bjurefors@scania.com
.
We ask all recruitment companies to respect that we do not want to be contacted by you!
Application
Your application should include a CV and education certificate. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2024-05-05. Ongoing selection and competency-based interviews will take place during the application period, the position may therefore be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply!
#LI-Hybrid
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
8640171