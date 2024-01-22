Design Engineer
2024-01-22
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Chassis Installation Development
For the right person we now have an opportunity to be part of our journey to develop trucks of the future by joining our Chassis Installation Development team as a Senior Design Engineer. We are looking for a person who has experience in plastic design, that could help us to build up knowledge within our team in that area and to secure good design of our plastic components.
Does that sound interesting to you? Then apply for this position!
Our team
The Chassis Installation Development team includes 15 Design Engineers, one Sub-Project manager, and one Group Manager. It consists of people with a mixture of different work experiences, nationalities, genders, and ages. We focus on a collaborative environment where everyone participates in driving projects forward and as a new employee, you will receive the full backing and support from all team members. Continual improvement and professional development of employees is also a priority for us!
"We are a highly motivated and skilled team that considers each other's ideas and supports each other whenever needed. We work in an agile way and strive to continuously improve our working methods. The team is good at onboarding new employees so that they feel welcome. We have after-work, group lunches, and focus days several occasions per year to develop as a team. All this together contributes to that we have a great team spirit!" - Mia Willstrand, Group Manager
We offer
We can offer you a dynamic workplace with diverse and challenging tasks in a hybrid work setup, meaning you can work from home or at our remote office at Scania Sergel a few days a week if the job allows. We can also provide you with a development plan, so you can reach your goals and receive the right support along the way. Scania offers many opportunities to develop your career both within the country as well as internationally. The professional development of our employees is a priority for us, so education via internal and external courses is encouraged and supported.
In addition to career and development opportunities, we can offer you other benefits such as free training at Scania's health center Gröndal, or a wellness allowance. You will also be offered performance bonuses, an occupational pension, flexible working hours, the opportunity to lease a car through the company, and much more. Scania also organizes several events yearly where family and friends are always welcome. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
Your assignment
As a Senior Design Engineer at Chassis Installation Development, you will..
Have a technical leading role in the conceptual stages of new products. You will create innovative designs and help optimize those components concerning strength, weight, and cost with a main focus on plastic parts.
Be a part of a cross-functional team and cooperate with test engineers, production engineers, design engineers, and styling - To take your conceptual sketches to production-ready parts! You will also cooperate with engineers from other brands within the TRATON group.
Benchmark and analyze competitors' products & discuss and negotiate with suppliers on project plans and manufacturability.
Review and coach the design work for the less experienced design engineers.
Your profile
To succeed in this role we believe that you are an enthusiastic engineer who is a good problem-solver that dares to make quality decisions. You like to take initiative and coach others to succeed with their deliveries. You also have a genuine interest in technology, and product development, and are willing to take a hands-on approach.
We would also like that..
You have a bachelor's or master's degree in mechanical, aerospace, or materials engineering or equivalent work experience.
You have at least 7 years of work experience in product development, preferably within the automotive industry.
You have experience or a good understanding of the concept of the industrialization phase for plastic components.
You write and speak fluently in English. If you write and speak fluently in Swedish, it is a merit.
It is also a high merit if you have experience in plastic tool design and working at Scania.
At Scania, we are dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace, so if you're excited about this role but your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate for this or other roles! We hire for attitude and train for skills.
Further information
If you would like to learn more about the position or group please don't hesitate to contact Mia Willstrand (Group manager, RTLA), at mia.willstrand@scania.com
or 070-0878421.
Application
Your application should include a CV and education certificate. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2024-02-05. Ongoing selection and competency-based interviews will take place during the application period, the position may therefore be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply!
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2022, we delivered 80,238 trucks, 4,994 buses as well as 13,400 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 170 billion, of which 21 percent were services related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 57,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com Så ansöker du
