Design Engineer
2023-10-17
About NKT
At NKT, we are all Connectors. We connect to develop leading technologies that enable the world's transition to renewable energy - and we stay connected to grow as people and professionals. As a company, NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology - designing, manufacturing and installing low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions and accessories that support the green transition. NKT is headquartered in Denmark, employs 4,500 people in more than 15 countries, and realized revenue of EUR 2,1 billion in 2022. We connect a greener world. www.NKT.com
Help shape the Future of Renewable Energy as a Design Engineer for Cable Accessories!
Are you looking for a challenging and rewarding career opportunity? Do you want to be a connector of the world's renewable energy transformation?
Come join us today! We are offering a unique opportunity within our Applied Engineering team.
Design and Develop for the future
We are looking for a self-driven Design Engineer to join our team and help us develop and adapt our product portfolio of cable accessories for medium and high voltage AC and DC cable systems. You will play a vital role in designing and developing accessories that meet the needs of the growing renewable energy industry. You will also have the opportunity to work closely with our R&D team and other departments to ensure that our products are of the highest quality and meet the latest standards.
What you will do
• Design in 2D and 3D CAD
• Create BOMs in our PLM system
• Perform practical work in our test lab - product installations for design proofing
• Write reports and do presentations
• Contact suppliers for technical discussions
• Work closely with our R&D team with other Design and Material Engineers, Specialists, Project Managers and Lab/Test Engineers
Future-oriented attitude
You will get the opportunity to work on cutting-edge renewable energy projects in a collaborative and supportive environment. To be successful in this role you need to have strong interpersonal skills that come to good use when collaborating with other teams and providing technical support throughout the organization. Also, you take inspiration from a multicultural environment and adapt and navigate well in different situations. You feel pride in the team's achievements and see your responsibility in connecting a greener world.
Requirements
• B.Sc. or M.Sc. degree preferably in Mechanical Engineering or Electrical Engineering.
• Approximately 3 years of professional experience within your field of study.
• Knowledge of CAD as Solid Works or similar CAD system, of PLM Windchill or other PLM system and MS Office.
• Fluency in spoken and written English - bonus points for knowledge in Swedish and German
You will be located in Alingsås and report to the manager for Applied Engineering. Because of the global set-up you will be travelling to other sites occasionally, estimated 10-20 days per year, domestic and international.
Opportunity to work on challenging and innovative tasks
NKT is committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work.
Apart from a competitive salary and benefits package, we offer an unique opportunity for professional development and growth in a collaborative and supportive environment.
We will review applications continuously but we recommend you to apply no later than November 19th 2023. Be aware that personality and cognitive tests might be included in the recruitment process.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact Isabella Corso, Manager Applied Engineering, isabella.corso@nkt.com
In case you have any inquiries about the recruitment process please reach out to Sara Karlsson, HRBP, sara.karlsson@nkt.com
, +46 70 202 64 51.
Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Union representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Peter Kjellsson, +46 733 64 21 34
Unionen - Joakim Wikström, +46 73 40 70 243
We look forward to receiving your application!
