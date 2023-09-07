Design Engineer
2023-09-07
As a Design Engineer, you will be responsible for civil design and its associated deliverables, including 3D models, 2D drawings, and various documents. You will work closely with the project team and local partners to ensure that projects meet the specified requirements for cost, time, and quality. Additionally, your civil drawings will adhere to both internal standards and local/national standards and norms. Your proficiency in computer software and selected programs will be essential for tasks such as report preparation and analysis.
Key Responsibilities
• Conduct Quantity Surveying and extract materials from 3D Models and 2D drawings to generate Bill of Materials.
• Utilize Autodesk Revit on a daily basis for modeling foundations, earthing systems, and underground ducting.
• Create and update models in BIM360 and Construction cloud platforms.
• Provide support to other members of the design team by assisting with document and drawing production and uploads.
• Collaborate effectively within an international, skilled design team.
About you
• 2-6 years of work experience in the relevant field and a bachelor 's or master 's degree, or
• Another technical degree with 10-15 years of work experience in the relevant field.
• Proficiency in the English language.
• Minimum 3-5 years of experience with Autodesk Revit and AutoCAD.
Personal attributes
• Strong attention to detail and ability to work effectively in a team.
• Proven ability to work independently and make sound engineering decisions.
• Familiarity with industry-standard design principles and practices
About the position
The assignment is a consultant position with employment at Adecco. The start will take place as soon as possible after agreement and this specific assignment will last until June with the possibility of extension.
Contact
If you have any question about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter Caroline Carlsson at caroline.carlsson@adecco.se
If you have any technical issue with the application process, please contact info@adecco.se
We do not accept any applications via email.
Let your creativity and technical prowess thrive in a role as a Design engineer with us. Submit your application* in English today and let 's together build the innovations of the future!
• Applicants must possess a valid work permit applicable in the EU region.
