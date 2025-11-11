Design Engineer - Mechatronics
2025-11-11
Professional Galaxy is looking for a Design Engineer - Mechatronics for our client Husqvarna.
Assignment Description
We are now looking for a skilled Design Engineer within mechatronics with a strong focus on project deliveries as well as cross-functional team and supplier interaction.
You are going to work in a highly motivated team at the Handheld R&D Power Systems division at our client location in Huskvarna, Sweden. Power Systems is responsible for the development of the powertrain in both Battery and Petrol products. We develop next generation handheld products for forest industry and urban environments. You will have a key role in the development of our future products.
To thrive in this role, you are initiative, curious, driven and have a great interest in technical details. You should enjoy working alone as well as in a team. You have high ability to communicate and can easily make decisions.
Key responsibilities:
3D and 2D design of Electromechanical Components
Electromechanical concept design and support feasibility studies
New development as well as improvements on existing products.
Support "Squad" and Team deliveries, internal and external relations.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering.
5+ years of experience in Mechatronics or Mechanical Design.
Experience with Design tools such as Catia
Strong communication and presentation skills - both verbal and written.
Fluent in English.
Meritorious:
Interest in embedded systems and mechatronics.
Experience in Development of high-volume products.
Knowledge within Electromechanical components; Wiring and PCB.
Experience in frequent contact with suppliers/customers.
Experience in PLM system; Team Center
Experience in the design of light metal, machining and molding tools.
Duration: 12 Jan 2026-10 Jul 2026
Duration of the Assignment: 6 months will good possibility to be extended.
Location: Huskvarna (SE)
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately.
Required skills
Required skills, CATIA V5, Mechatronics
