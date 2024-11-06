Design Engineer - Automotive Interior, Exterior, and BIW
Join ALTEN's
AUTOMOTIVE INTERIOR, EXTERIOR, AND BODY DEPARTMENT AS A DESIGN ENGINEER!
Are you ready to take your career to the next level? We're looking for talented Design Engineers to join our team. You'll work in an international, collaborative environment, engaging with design, manufacturing, and external suppliers.
Your main focus will be
PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT for our car programs, but you'll also have the exciting opportunity to contribute to advanced engineering projects and concept investigations-driving the future of automotive technology.
If you're passionate about innovation and eager to shape the next generation of vehicles, we want to hear from you! Apply today and start your journey with us!
WHAT WE OFFER
At ALTEN, we believe in nurturing your passion for technology and innovation. With diverse projects across various industries, you'll have the opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the world while advancing your own career. Our supportive leaders provide coaching and guidance to help you grow professionally. Additionally, you'll have access to personalized training opportunities through our ALTEN Academy and external courses, empowering you to reach your full potential.
We think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra days off a year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurances and wellness grants.
YOUR PROFILE:
Catia V5
Understanding of the DVP (Design and verification process)
Experience from Interior/exterior/BIW (plastic or sheet metal design)
Fluent in English (spoken and written)
Minimum 2 years within the domain
MERITORIOUS:
Teamcenter or PDMlink / KOLA or KDP / TCPLM
3DPMI
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT and Life Sciences with over 57,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We're a global actor with a local presence with 1400 committed colleagues in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain of the most prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Life Sciences.
