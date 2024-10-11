Design/Analysis Engineers, Battery HW department
2024-10-11
Who are we?
Everything we do starts with people. Our purpose is to provide freedom to move, in a personal, sustainable and safe way. We are committed to simplifying our customers' lives by offering better technology solutions that improve their impact on the world and bringing the most advanced mobility innovations to protect them, their loved ones and the people around them.
Let's introduce ourselves
By followving Volvo Cars ' vision, we need to master cell technology and efficiently integrate the cells in the battery pack and our vehicles. Our well-established Battery Department is at the heart of these efforts. Through cross-functional collaboration, we're pushing the boundaries of battery engineering development. Our teams ensure we deliver high-quality, innovative electric vehicles to our customers on time, every time.
With us you will be part of a stimulating and creative workplace, ensuring excellent battery cell solutions for Volvo's next-generation sustainable cars. The battery packs are designed and assembled in-house which requires a close relationship between internal design and verification teams, and our cell suppliers. We are involved in car programs from the concept phase to the vehicle release, as well as in aftermarket and quality improvement activities.
If you are seeking exciting opportunities for constant personal and professional growth as well as solving new challenges that arise within the fast-evolving electrification sector, then Volvo Cars might have the right opportunity for you!
What you'll do?
As we are looking for several Senior Professionals in the Battery Cell area. Depending on your background and interest, you would be considered for a Design Engineer role within one of our teams:
* Battery Cell Design: leads cells sourcing and industrialization with a focus on developing the cell design and materials to balance the cell attributes' namely performance, safety, durability, sustainability, quality, and cost.
* Battery Cell Integration: project lead for the implementation of high-quality cells and cell modules/bricks into the battery pack and vehicle. Responsible for the project's time, technique and cost. The group is also responsible for cell integration verification/testing.
* Battery Cell Analytics: responsible for durability requirement setting and follow up by initiate testing and analyzing data. Develop models for cell performance and cell durability and create battery life estimations. Provide battery data from customer vehicles and visualize trends of SOH and cell quality.
* Battery Structural and Thermal CAE: responsible for Structural and Thermal simulations for cell applications.
What you 'll bring?
We are looking for collaborative team members, who share our passion for evolving battery cell technologies, battery cell integration, automotive engineering, and sustainability. You tend to work independently, initiate improvements and prioritize tasks effectively to secure your project deliveries and investigations. You are an effective communicator of complex technical concepts towards external and internal stakeholders, have analytical approach and love solving problems.
You are committed to ethical and sustainable practices, which you will transfering also on suppliers and with that ensure we are leading the sustainable energy transformation. For us, it is important that you are eager to learn, develop and share knowledge and ideas on cell technology, collaborate and drive the innovative ideas to the next level.
We believe you have a MSc or PhD Degree in Chemistry, Chemical Engineering, Material Science or related fields, with at least 5 years of experience in the area.
This role offers a unique opportunity to be at the forefront of electric vehicle innovation, combining your technical expertise with Volvo's commitment to electrification and sustainability. If you're ready to drive the future of mobility and make a meaningful impact, we want to hear from you!
Ready to Take the Next Step?
This is an open application and we will reach back to you if we have an opportunity for you, otherwise we keep you in our active talent pool. Please submit your application until 23th of October.
Please apply through our career page. Due to GDPR regulations, we're unable to store or consider applications from other platforms. Make sure to submit your application in English.
Once your application is successfully submitted, you'll receive a confirmation email. We're excited to get to know you!
