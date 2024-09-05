Department Manager Projects & Engineering
2024-09-05
Are you looking for a meaningful experience as Department Manager for projects and engineering in a company committed to the environment? Join us!
This position offers you a key role in an international, sustainable and technical driven company. We work with a variety of customers within exciting fields such as municipalities, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, food and beverage. As a manager for projects and engineering you will use your previous experience to oversee the full lifecycle of client projects including design, contracts, supply chain, mechanical engineering, start-up and commissioning of customised biological wastewater treatment solutions.
AnoxKaldnes specializes in biological water treatment...
and we are a research-intensive company headquartered in Lund with approximately 35 colleagues working together to develop and provide process solutions for water treatment for industries and municipalities. Our expertise spans from biofilm technology to reactor configuration, hydraulics, aeration, mixing, and screening designs, as well as startup, operation, and control.
As Department Manager, you'll have a key role...
and your mission is to provide strategic direction and leadership to the project and engineering team, ensuring the successful execution of our projects from inception to completion. Our project is normally in the size range of 1-15 million SEK and on average we have around 20 open projects.
You will lead a dynamic team, consisting of 2 engineers, 2 project managers, 1 supply chain manager and 1 technician, to deliver innovative wastewater treatment solutions.
Some of your responsibilities include:
Develop and implement project management strategies, processes, and best practices to ensure efficient and effective project delivery, while also acting as project manager for specific projects.
Oversee contract negotiation and management, collaborating with legal and commercial teams to ensure alignment with project requirements, mitigate risks, and ensure compliance.
Provide technical leadership to the engineering team, ensuring adherence to industry standards, best practices, and quality systems, while tailoring solutions to client needs.
Oversee procurement and supply chain processes in collaboration with the supply chain manager, focusing on sustainable, timely, and cost-effective sourcing, contract negotiation, and inventory management.
Contribute to strategic planning and decision-making, aligning project, engineering, and supply chain strategies with the company's overall goals and long-term vision.
You report to the CEO and is part of the management committee. Remote-work from home is optional a couple of days per week. Since part of your job involves visiting and inspecting our facilities at customer sites, primarily in Europe, you will travel regularly, mostly on short trips.
You're passionate about project management....
And your strategic vision, technical expertise, and leadership skills will be instrumental in ensuring the company's continued success in providing sustainable and innovative wastewater treatment solutions.
Requirements for the role include:
University degree - at least a bachelor's degree in engineering, Project Management or related field
10+ years of technical/engineering project management experience
Proven leadership skills managing cross- functional teams
Driver's license.
Fluency in English
What are the advantages of joining us?
Be part of a forward-thinking collaborative team who will focus on your future career and
development both locally and internationally
Possibility to be part of exciting projects outside of your daily work/ scope for your company
We are committed to ensure you have the best experience possible
Veolia is committed to a global social pact for its employees in all its geographic regions.
Here at Veolia Water Technologies, we know that some applicants don't apply unless they think they tick all the boxes - but we are saying don't worry! We would much rather see your application than risk missing out on your potential!
Welcome with your application!
Submit your CV and cover letter as soon as possible, as selection is ongoing.
In this recruitment process, we collaborate with Roi Rekrytering. For questions regarding the role and recruitment, please contact lisa.alsterberg@roirekrytering.se
Employer: AnoxKaldnes/Veolia Water Technologies AB
Location: Lund/ Sweden
Position: Full-time
