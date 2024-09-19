Department Manager - Engineering
Do you thrive in people management and developing teams and have experience in organization development and strategic planning? Are you ready to make a significant impact in game development? Sharkmob is seeking a Department Manager for our Engineering teams. As Department Manager, your mission is to foster leadership talent, develop team capabilities, and advance our working methods.
Reporting to the Senior Production Director, you would be one of three Department Managers, each championing a core discipline of game development:
Art
Design
Engineering
As the Department Manager, your leadership will extend across our Engineering disciplines, including Online, Gameplay, AI, Systems, Engine, Tools, Release Management, and QA. You will oversee a group of talented Leads/Managers and their respective teams, helping align our objectives with the bigger picture of game development and studio goals. A key part of your role will be ensuring we have the people and capabilities needed in the short and long term. It is about making an impact today while setting up for future success.
While you will need to know your tech discipline, your focus will not be on the deep technical aspects of each team's work. Instead, your role requires a broad understanding of our products and services. This understanding and close collaboration with Directors, Producers, and Leads/Managers will enable you to drive organizational and professional development, promote continuous improvement, and establish effective working methods and processes within your department's disciplines.
Key Responsibilities Building and maintaining a solid development organization, leadership, and culture.
Developing and executing strategies to attract, retain, and develop top talent.
Identifying and growing leaders within development teams, providing them with training, mentorship, and coaching for success.
Implementing employee processes effectively with the support from HR (feedback process, salary and appraisal talks, career development) and collaborating with HR on new ideas and improvements to these processes.
Developing and implementing world-class software development practices and processes and embedding them effectively across the organization.
Driving knowledge sharing within the department and across the company.
Driving continuous improvement across tools, workflows, and collaboration processes to enhance efficiency and innovation within the engineering disciplines.
Qualifications You have proven experience in leading Leads/Managers.
Experience in software development processes.
Experience in organizational development, mid to large size in a fast-growing company.
Excellent communication, interpersonal, and coaching skills.
Experience in developing and implementing HR strategies, processes, and initiatives.
Experience in the video game industry or similar tech-heavy environments is a plus.
This is an exciting opportunity to combine your passion for gaming with the chance to make a huge difference in our employees' professional growth. At Sharkmob, we want to have fun making games! We want everyone to feel like they have a stake in the games that we make. It's shared ownership and a team effort to create great games.
We can't wait to see your application!
Who we areSharkmob was founded in 2017 and has offices in Malmö, Sweden, and London, UK. The studio develops AAA-quality games for PC and console, using the Unreal Engine to power its ambitions of taking multiplayer games to new heights. Our first game, Bloodhunt, was released last year, and we are currently working on two proprietary, unannounced projects.
At Sharkmob, we are committed to building an inclusive team representing diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and skills - because we believe that helps us create great games. We welcome all candidates who are aligned with our core values of shared ownership, creating great games, and, last but not least - having fun! We hope that you want to join us on our adventure and become a part of our crew. You can find more great perks of being a crew member. If you want to know more about Sharkmob and our projects, take a look at our homepage. Ersättning
