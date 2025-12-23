Demand Analyst
2025-12-23
Do you thrive on turning data into actionable insights? This is your chance to step into a key role that shapes the future of demand planning - enabling smarter decisions, driving continuous improvements, and upskilling the team.
Why join us?
We're transforming into a unified, intelligent supply chain that anticipates needs, empowers people, and drives profitable growth. This is a step toward creating a world-class customer experience through streamlined processes, advanced analytics, and sustainable logistics. By modernizing technology and fostering a high-performing, collaborative culture, we're building an end-to-end supply chain that delivers reliability, transparency, and efficiency.
Join us on a journey to shape this role together - embracing change, exploring with curiosity, and leading with initiative!
The role
You provide analytical and technical expertise to support the demand planning process with accurate, data-driven insights. Focused on forecasting analytics, modeling, and performance tracking, you ensure fact-based planning and continuous improvement across the S&OP process in close collaboration with our S&OP leader. You report to the Global Demand and Supply Planning Manager.
What you'll do
Build, maintain, and optimize statistical forecast models in the APS planning tool for effective forecasting.
Analyze historical sales, seasonality, and trends to generate baseline forecasts.
Support team with advanced analytics for linked to forecast accuracy, bias, and volatility metrics.
Prepare dashboards to visualize forecast performance and trends for effective decision making.
Collaborate with demand planners and master data specialists to ensure data consistency and actionable insights.
Support scenario modeling for demand risk and opportunity assessments through ad-hoc analytics and reporting.
Share knowledge and coach team members to strengthen analytical and planning capabilities, including developing new ways of working.
Form a key team driving overall S&OP excellence in collaboration with our Inventory Leader, Demand Analyst and S&OP leader.
Location and flexibility
This role is based in Stockholm/Fagersta, Sweden or Pune, India, and we offer a hybrid work setup.
What we're looking for
You have solid experience in analytics and statistics, with deep knowledge of demand planning processes. You bring expertise in Advanced Planning Systems (APS) Demand Planning modules and understand ERP systems and data management. You're also well versed in using BI tools to build actionable visibility.
We value curiosity and collaboration - you learn, share, and take initiative to drive improvements together. Your pedagogical approach makes you effective in coaching and strengthening team capabilities. You combine strong analytical thinking with clear, impactful communication to turn complex data into actionable insights. Collaborative and adaptable, you embrace change and work proactively to drive improvements that support growth and profitability.
Our Seco culture
At Seco, we're united by a spirit of collaboration and a shared curiosity to learn and grow. We take responsibility for our actions, stay focused on our customers, and believe in winning together. For us, it's also clear that our diversities form an amazing foundation for achieving great results. Curious about our workplace and benefits? Read more on our website. You're also welcome to visit our LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us and our products further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Erik Jansson, Head of Global Planning, erik.jansson_c@secotools.com
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
David Romlin, Unionen, +46 (0)70-608 46 90
Jörgen Andersson, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70-548 10 70
Benny Christiansen, Ledarna, +46 (0)70-523 50 60
Recruitment Specialist: Therese Rutqvist
At Seco, we value work-life balance and due to the holidays, it may take a little bit longer until we reply in this process.
How to apply
This recruitment has an ongoing selection process, please send your application as soon as possible, and no later than January 13, 2026. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0086994.
For more information about our recruitment process, please contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
.
At Seco Tools we develop and offer advanced products & solutions that make metal cutting easier. We work together with our customers to identify and implement the best solutions for their needs. The corporate culture empowers employees through shared values: Curiosity, Responsibility, Winning together and Customer focus. Seco Tools has a presence in more than 75 countries and employs about 4000 people. Så ansöker du
