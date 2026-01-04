Delivery Driver Stockholm-Farsta
Join Our Team as a Parcel Delivery Driver in Stockholm!
Mec Transport is looking for dedicated, reliable drivers to join our dynamic team in Stockholm.
If you enjoy driving and delivering exceptional service, this is your opportunity to be part of a growing logistics business.
Position Details:
Deliver parcels on behalf of leading companies such as Instabox, Budbee, and Airmee
Delivery schedule: from approximately 16:00 to 23:00
Commitment: Minimum of 4 days per week
What We Expect from You:
A valid Swedish B Class Manual Driving License,
Fluency in English; proficiency in Swedish is a plus.
Proven experience in driving and delivery routes.
A responsible and punctual attitude, with excellent customer service skills.
Availability to work at least 5 days a week (1 has to be weekend)
Why Join Us?
Competitive pay and flexible scheduling
Join a forward-thinking company that values professionalism and drive
Be part of a vibrant team dedicated to efficient and friendly service
Ready to hit the road with Mec Transport? Send your CV and contact details to Sukru Konakci today! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-03
E-post: info@mectransport.com Arbetsgivare Mec Transport AB
(org.nr 559527-4118)
Edsvallabacken 20 (visa karta
)
123 43 FARSTA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9668376