Delivery/Courier driver
2026-01-04
Job Description:
GT Services AB is growing and we are looking for a reliable and motivated courier driver to join our team in Malmö. You will be responsible for picking up goods from a terminal, loading the vehicle once, and delivering to end customers according to assigned routes.
Responsibilities:
* Pick up parcels from the terminal
* Load and unload the vehicle safely
* Deliver parcels to customers on time
* Use delivery apps/GPS for route planning
* Ensure good customer service
* Keep the vehicle clean and report any issues
Requirements:
* Valid EU/Swedish driving licence (B)
* Experience as a courier/food delivery driver is a plus
* Ability to work independently and efficiently
* Basic English (Swedish is a plus but not required)
* Clean criminal record
* Right to work in Sweden
Öppen för alla
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-03
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare GT Services AB
