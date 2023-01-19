Dealer
Casino Cosmopol is a subsidiary of Svenska Spel, which is a state-owned Gaming Corporation in Sweden. Casino Cosmopol owns and operates three land-based Casinos situated in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmoe. Our goal is to create memorable casino experience for our guests all year round, including a variety of dining and entertainment offerings. We advocate social and gaming responsibility
Job Description
The role as a Casino Associate includes various aspects of gaming and customer service with opportunities to develop your skills and abilities. If you have experience in dealing table games such as Blackjack, Roulette and other table games and are looking to join an inclusive and diverse workplace where we together create results and your curiosity drives you forward, then the job as a Casino Associate may be something for you.
With us, you can expect an exciting job with a secure employer who cares for you and provides good employment conditions and benefits. We are open from 13.00-02.00 (Fri-Sat 04.00) all year round. This means that you work varying working hours, mainly nights, weekends and public holidays.
Who are we looking for?
Casino Cosmopol is currently looking for applicants with 3-5 years of dealing experience of table games Blackjack and Roulette to join our team of Casino Associates. Proficiency in other games is a plus. You are professional, have the right attitude, are willing to learn and contribute to Casino Cosmopols commitment to offer safer gambling. You have good communication skills and can communicate well in English.
Additional Information
This is a full time position, with an initial six month probationary period, starting as soon as possible. We have a lot of great benefits that you as an employee with Casino Cosmopol can enjoy. Read more about them here: https://career.casinocosmopol.se/pages/benefits
Are you interested in joining our company?
Send in your application by filling in the form below and attach your CV and cover letter. We process all applications on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled before the last application day.
We value security and therefore all employees undergo a background check before employment. Everyone who works with us must be at least 20 years of age and a European Union passport holder or have the right to live and work in Sweden. If you have any questions, please contact our HR department via email: frida.linngard@casinocosmopol.se
Please note that we don't handle any applications via email.
Here you can read more about Casino Cosmopol: www.casinocosmopol.se
Casino Cosmopol Kontakt
Kremena Vasileva kremena.vasileva@casinocosmopol.se Jobbnummer
