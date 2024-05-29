Dceo Facility Manager
AWS Infrastructure Services owns the design, planning, delivery, and operation of all AWS global infrastructure. In other words, we're the people who keep the cloud running. We support all AWS data centers and all of the servers, storage, networking, power, and cooling equipment that ensure our customers have continual access to the innovation they rely on. We work on the most challenging problems, with thousands of variables impacting the supply chain - and we're looking for talented people who want to help.
As Data Center Facility Manager, you will be responsible for engineering operations and maintenance across the Amazon availability zone. You will lead a team of engineers responsible for the 100% availability of mechanical and electrical services, including risk management and mitigation, corrective and preventative maintenance of critical infrastructure, vendor management and metrics reporting.
You'll join a diverse team of software, hardware, and network engineers, supply chain specialists, security experts, operations managers, and other vital roles. You'll collaborate with people across AWS to help us deliver the highest standards for safety and security while providing seemingly infinite capacity at the lowest possible cost for our customers. And you'll experience an inclusive culture that welcomes bold ideas and empowers you to own them to completion.
Key job responsibilities
• Oversees the build out of Facility-specific infrastructure in existing locations.
• Responsible for the onsite management of shift technicians, senior shift technicians, sub-contractors and vendors, ensuring that all work performed is in accordance with AWS practices and procedures.
• Has primary responsibility for engineering systems availability in both leased and colocated facilities.
• Conducts financial analysis and contributes to financial decisions.
• Managing and developing teams of engineers, providing both technical and leadership expertise and ensuring highest levels of performance.
• Negotiates and rolls out contracts and defines and audits SLAs.
• Will conduct Project Management for multiple sites.
• Draws from a deep group or department level understanding to make business decisions.
• Uses business knowledge to set priorities and develop project plans.
• Work with IT managers and other business leaders to coordinate projects, manage capacity, and optimize plant safety, performance, reliability and efficiency.
• Operate and manage both routine and emergency services on a variety of critical systems such as: switchgear, generators, UPS systems, power distribution equipment
• Assist in recruitment efforts.
Basic qualifications
• Degree in engineering/technical field or equivalent (to be amended based on the region's specifics)
• Data Center Engineering Management and People Management experience
• 3+ years of relevant engineering experience managing large scale services.
• 3+ years experience building strong, successful technical teams.
• Very good command of English.
Preferred qualifications
• University Degree in Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, in relevant discipline or equivalent training
• 5+ years of relevant engineering experience managing large scale services.
• 5+ years experience building strong, successful technical teams.
