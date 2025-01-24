Database developer
2025-01-24
Role overview
Are you like us and enjoy working with the latest technology to build modular and scalable systems? Then Tradedoubler may be the place for you. We are looking for a PL/SQL developer who wants to help with developing our services that are running in our Oracle database. As we are one of the first companies that moved to the Exadata X9M Cloud Service, you will work with the latest Oracle technology!
We offer a stimulating work environment with varying work tasks which you greatly influence. The work environment is creative and collaborative and our flat organizational structure with strong international atmosphere promotes communication and sharing of ideas. We offer an environment where the business is important, but enjoyment and balance of life is encouraged and recognized.
Together with your colleagues you will have the possibility to greatly influence the technical development and the development of our products. You will contribute in everything from design and architecture to implementation, test, maintenance, and support of our Oracle database.
Main responsibilities
Provide senior technical expertise for our Oracle database to other teams.
Continuously design, develop, and deploy new services with focus on high availability, high performance, low latency, and scalability.
Contribute as a member of a highly competent and cross functional team.
Professional skills
Required
At least 4 years of experience as a PL/SQL developer.
Knowledge of relational database design and how to do optimize performance using for example data partitioning and SQL tuning.
Excellent SQL language skills.
Knowledge of Git.
You have worked with scalable systems and high-volume transaction applications.
Excellent written and verbal communication in English.
Not required, but beneficial:
Experience with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).
DBA skills like patching and restoring Oracle databases.
Experience of testing frameworks like utPLSQL.
Scripting in Bash.
Automated configuration of environments using tools like Ansible.
Experience from online marketing and/or e-commerce.
Personal qualities
You quickly pick up an understanding of the business you are working with and can convert that knowledge into technical solutions that fulfil client needs and system requirements.
You act, are self-driven and are used to share your knowledge with others.
You like to think outside the box and contribute with innovative ideas.
Why work at Tradedoubler?
Tradedoubler is an international performance marketing partner, creating smarter results for its clients and partners through traffic, technology, and expertise. We help our clients grow their online sales and find new customers for their businesses and we help an expanding network of online publishers monetise their websites.
Working at Tradedoubler is stimulating, challenging and fun. We pride ourselves in offering an environment where everyone can contribute and make a difference to the success of our business. Our employees come from all over the world, producing a culturally diverse environment where creativity, communication and idea sharing are highly valued.
We recognise that our employees are the key to our success and with this in mind we offer competitive salaries and benefits as well as the opportunity for every employee to grow with us. Så ansöker du
https://www.tradedoubler.com/
