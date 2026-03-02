Data Warehouse Specialist
8 Bits Code AB / Elektronikjobb / Solna Visa alla elektronikjobb i Solna
2026-03-02
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos 8 Bits Code AB i Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Key Responsibilities
Perform data profiling, develop and maintain ETL processes, and work with logical and physical data models to support BI and reporting solutions.
Participate in BI solution development, report maintenance, troubleshooting, and performance optimization.
Collaborate with customers, project teams, and technical support to investigate and resolve complex technical issues.
Provide expert-level technical guidance to Data Warehouse clients to help deliver innovative and effective business solutions.
Analyze, resolve, and document business and technical problems with minimal supervision - taking full ownership of assigned issues.
Manage multiple tasks and initiatives simultaneously while consistently delivering high-quality work with limited oversight.
Education
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related discipline from a reputable institution.
Skills & Experience
Strong consulting, communication, and presentation skills.
Proficiency in SQL and hands-on experience with major RDBMS platforms (e.g., Teradata, SQL Server, DB2, Oracle).
Excellent problem-solving and troubleshooting abilities.
5+ years of experience in Data Warehousing, including direct client-facing project work.
Experience with logical and physical data modeling and understanding of database architecture.
Solid understanding of Data Warehousing concepts and ETL methodologies. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-23
via Email
E-post: jobs@8bitscode.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "DWS-124". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare 8 Bits Code AB
(org.nr 559299-2084) Jobbnummer
9772810