Data Warehouse Developer with Google Cloud experience | SEB, Solna
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2026-04-14
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB i Solna
, Stockholm
, Västerås
, Örebro
, Sundsvall
eller i hela Sverige
At SEB, we recognize that the world of finance is evolving at an extraordinary speed. That's why we're committed to driving towards a more sustainable future for everyone - people, businesses, and society. Since we welcomed our first customer in 1856, we have been a catalyst for positive change by providing reliable advice and capital to people with ideas for the future. If you are ready to make your mark on our industry and positively shape the world, you will thrive at SEB.
About the role:
In this pivotal role, you will be instrumental in a critical transformation project. Your expertise will guide the evolution of our existing data platform, currently built on GCP, into a state-of-the-art data warehouse. A core part of this will involve implementing a recommended data warehouse model to ensure robust data architecture. This strategic shift is designed to reliably onboard more than 200 different data sources, significantly enhancing our analytical capabilities and driving positive changes across the organization.
To thrive in this role, we believe you have:
• Experience as a Data Warehouse Developer / Data Engineer
• Strong knowledge of GCP: BigQuery, Composer/Airflow, Dataform
• Expert in SQL and skilled in Python
• Experience building cloud-native ELT pipelines
• Experience integrating many heterogeneous data sources
• Solid understanding of data modelling, lineage, auditability, historization, and data quality
What we offer:
• Hybrid work model, meaning remote work is possible up to 2 days/week
• Long-term stability and growth as a company
• A diverse, inclusive and equal environment
• Entrepreneurial Scandinavian environment
• Opportunity to build connections with a top-level customer network
Do you want to be part of SEB?
It is our fundamental belief that inclusion and diversity is crucial to our future success. We strive to have an inclusive, value-driven culture where employees feel valued, respected, and involved irrespective of who they are, what they believe or where they come from. Since we select candidates continuously, feel free to send in your application today via the link in this ad, but no later than 24th of April.
Please be aware that our final candidates undergo background checks, a process that includes for example identity control, verification of qualifications, credit checks, company engagements and history of crime. In some cases, we also apply random drug checks. During employment, employees within SEB can also expect to undergo recurring background checks.
Learn more about working at SEB on our Career website or through our Career podcasts.https://sebgroup.com/career https://bit.ly/SEBcareer
SEB Sweden has a redeployment responsibility, which is why this position might be covered by internal redeployment. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB
(org.nr 502032-9081)
Stjärntorget 4 (visa karta
)
169 79 SOLNA Arbetsplats
SEB Arenastaden Jobbnummer
9854539