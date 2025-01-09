Data Stewards to Sogeti Stockholm
2025-01-09
Sogeti Stockholm is now looking for senior Data Stewards to be working several different teams with a very important and large client in the banking and finance sector. Do you enjoy challenges and want to be a part of Sogeti and our customer on the journey into the future of Data, BI and AI?
About Us:
At Sogeti we are dedicated to innovation, tech and excellence. With a strong presence both nationally and internationally, we pride ourselves on offering our customers cutting-edge and reliable technical solutions. As we continue our journey towards data-driven excellence, we are excited to welcome a few passionate and detail-oriented Data Stewards to our dynamic teams within Data and BI.
About the Role:
As a Data Steward with us, you will be at the heart of our data management efforts with our customers, ensuring the quality and integrity of our data. You will collaborate with various departments to define and implement data standards, processes, and guidelines.
Some of you responsibilities will include:
- Monitoring and enhancing data quality through regular checks and analyses.
- Developing and maintaining robust data standards and guidelines.
- Working closely with business units and IT to ensure seamless data integration and usage.
- Empowering and training employees in best practices for data management.
- Leading projects aimed at improving data governance and data quality.
Do you enjoy challenges and want to be a part of our journey into the future of Data and BI? Then this opportunity is the next step for you! We are looking for more seniors to grow our team of sharp consultants who want to be involved in building and developing the solutions of the future. We strongly believe that the future is very much about Data Management and working with Data/BI you will play a key role and, together with your colleagues, develop innovative solutions for our customers.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor's degree in computer science, information technology, or a related field.
- At least 5 years of experience in data management or data governance working as a Data Steward or a Business Analyst with focus on Data Management.
- Strong understanding of data quality principles and data governance frameworks.
- Experience with database management systems and data integration tools.
- Excellent communication and collaboration skills.
- Proactive and able to work independently.
- Experience with finance, banking or insurance sector
We Offer:
When we ask our employees why they work at Sogeti, they often respond, "The opportunities!"; The opportunities to combine continuous learning, international environments and of course with family/work life balance. Just as often, they mention the great atmosphere, the amazing colleagues, and the constant variety of assignments and tasks. No day is the same as another, but one thing is certain: digital innovation is what we do best!
- A vibrant and inclusive work environment where your contributions truly matter.
- The opportunity to make a significant impact on data processes within some of the largest companies in Sweden.
- Competitive salary and comprehensive benefits.
- Continuous professional development and exciting career opportunities.
- A work-life balance for everyone and possibility to work from home.
Welcome with your application!
We can't wait to hear from you and explore how you can be a part of our journey towards excellence!
//Johan Alsén, Team manager
Curious about more reasons to work with us? Take a look here:
- Ditt Sogeti - Lär känna din framtida arbetsgivare!
- Dina förmåner - Få koll på vad vi erbjuder våra medarbetare!
- Medarbetarnöjdhet - Hur betygsätter våra egna sogetiare livet hos oss?
Sogeti Sverige, en del av Capgemini-koncernen, med 21 kontor och 1300 medarbetare, skapar affärsvärde med teknologi för organisationer som behöver införa innovation snabbt och som vill ha en lokal partner med global skalbarhet. Med en hands-on-kultur och närhet till kunderna, implementerar Sogeti lösningar som hjälper organisationer att arbeta snabbare, bättre och smartare. Genom att kombinera agilitet och snabb implementation via en DevOps-ansats, levererar Sogeti innovativa lösningar inom test- och kvalitetssäkring, molnet och systemutveckling, förstärkta av AI, data och automation.
Alla människor ska ha samma möjligheter. Inte minst i sitt arbete, därför är jämställdhet en självklarhet för oss och vi tar mängder av initiativ för att främja detta, bland annat genom #addher - ett av Sveriges största nätverk för kvinnor i IT-branschen. Ersättning
