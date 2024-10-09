Data Specialist
2024-10-09
Company Description
H&M Group is one of the biggest fashion companies in the world. We are a family of brands, driven by our mission to make a sustainable lifestyle an option for the many. With our customers at heart, we offer fashion, design, and services to millions of customers every day.
We believe that it's when you mix and match different talents, experiences, and styles that the real magic happens. That's why our teams are built with different personalities, talents and people from all kinds of backgrounds. If you are willing to learn, grow and help our customers and your colleagues, H&M will always be a place for you to both express your individuality and feel like you belong.
Be yourself & more at H&M.
Job Description
Responsibilities
As a Data Specialist you will be in the center of the action where product meets business. You will be working closely with Product Manager and development teams, helping to make sure that the product development is in line with the business needs.
Some of your daily work includes:
deep understanding of the business domain
ensure, in collaboration with the team, that the right things are prioritized
use data analysis and insight for decision making
understand product development from ideation to release
Have the ability to understand the data & data flows, securing data ownership and integrity
Have a good knowledge and ability to perform process- and information modeling
Understand and solve complex functional problem
Collaborate with stakeholders and other counterparts in the end-to-end flow
Analyze future business needs and requirements to define and specify new functionality and design
Apply the knowledge of business logic and the constraints for the product
Define, slice and prioritize requirements into user stories together with the team
Navigate and cut through design complexity to narrow down requirements into actionable tasks (MVP)
Support the Product Manager in developing a strong understanding of the product and define appropriate business, product and quality metrics
Apply subject matter expertise to support construction of product strategy, including definition of relevant business, OKRs and KPIs
Qualifications
As a Data Specialist at H&M Group we believe you are driven by business logic and you know how to define it. You can take quick logic decisions taking a holistic view and with details in mind to ensure that the team drives and prioritizes the right things.
We imagine you;
Are passionate about people, business and technology
4-6 years of experience in business requirement analysis, data quality OR information management
Academic degree within Technology OR Information management systems
Have the ability to dig into data & data flows, understand front end web applications & underlying data structures - good understanding of information modeling
Are a curious challenger - asking insightful questions
Understand and solve complex functional problems and are a fan of collaborative problem solving
Prefer progress over perfection
Understand product development from ideation to release
Have previous experience as requirement analyst, business analyst or similar position
Have good analytical, technical and communication skills, presenting results and solutions in an understandable, concise and inspirational way
Are a great colleague and a fan of collaborative problem solving
Have previous experience from working in an agile environment
Additional Information
H&M Group is a value-driven company that is committed to creating a Diverse & Inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability, or age.
Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount card, learning communities, wellness benefits, parental benefits and a flexible work life, there are a lot of opportunities to experiment and grow in the direction you want.
The role is based in Stockholm. If you feel that your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please apply with your CV in English. We will review and interview applicants continuously.
We look forward to receiving your application!
H&M is committed to creating a Diverse & Inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability or age.
