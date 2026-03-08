Data Solutions Engineer Automotive Diagnostics - Trollhättan

Location: Trollhättan, Sweden
Company: SE-Autocom Diagnostic
The Mission
At Autocom, we build multi-brand vehicle diagnostic tools that mechanics worldwide rely on. This requires converting complex, fragmented, real-world vehicle data into unified, structured and reliable content for our products.
We are looking for an engineer who cares about deterministic pipelines and data integrity. If you find satisfaction in automating away manual toil and building systems that don't break at 2:00 AM, you'll fit in here.
Your Toolkit & Responsibilities
You will build the data foundations. Your goal is to move data from ingestion to delivery with as little friction and as much reliability as possible.
Pipeline Architecture: Design and maintain scalable ETL/ELT processes. If it's a manual step today, it should be a script tomorrow.
Data Wrangling: Process and validate high volumes of structured and unstructured data (XML, JSON, APIs). You'll be responsible for turning "raw" into "useful."
Quality Engineering: Implement automated testing and monitoring within the pipeline. We value "trustworthy data" over "more data."
Domain Integration: Collaborate with software devs and automotive experts to translate complex vehicle protocols into clean datasets.
What We Expect
Mindset: High self-initiative. You see a bottleneck, you document it, and you fix it.
Education: Degree in Computer Science, Data Engineering, or a related technical field.
Experience: Proven track record with data modeling and cloud infrastructure (AWS/Azure).
AI Capability: Experience using AI tools to assist with code generation, data validation, anomaly detection, documentation, or workflow automation
Technical Literacy: Deep familiarity with data transformation (XML/JSON is our daily bread).
Bonus Points - The "Automotive" Edge
If you already know your way around ODX, OTX, or SOVD, or if you've spent time looking at CAN bus logs and telematics, you'll hit the ground running.
Why Join Us?
No Fluff: We value technical competence over PowerPoint skills.
Real Impact: You directly affect how vehicles are serviced and repaired globally.
Stable Growth: We are an established player in the diagnostic industry, focusing on long-term excellence.
Contact and application
In this recruitment we are working with recruitment consultants Maria Ahlén, 0708-49 02 88, och Cassandra Åkerblad, 0720-708970, at Intenso Teknikrekrytering.
Send your application through the application button. Please apply asap as applications are processed continuously.
We welcome your application!
About Autocom
Autocom is a high-tech company that develops advanced diagnostic equipment for vehicles. Our end customers include vehicle repair shops and inspection companies. Our Autocom products are available in most European countries, and we work with several major companies worldwide in the automotive aftermarket. Our economic growth is stable, which allows us to continue to hire new employees, and we currently have around 120 employees. Autocom is part of the Würth Group, which has over 90,000 employees globally. More information about AUTOCOM can be found at www.autocom.se Så ansöker du
