Data Scientist Afry Göteborg

2022-12-15
Company Description
AFRY is a leading European company with a global reach in technology, design and consulting. We are accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society. We are 16,000 dedicated experts in infrastructure, industry, energy and digitization, who create sustainable solutions for future generations.
Job Description
The recent advancements in digital capabilities allow various industries to entre new era of business opportunities. Whether it is a digitalized customer experience that brings more control for the end user or it is an IoT platform that facilitate remote monitoring of distributed sensors, the digital revolution is present all along the industry value chain.
As a passionate and skilled data scientist you are highly motivated to shape industries through Advanced Data Analytics. You will be responsible for getting data from various sources, turning data into insights using machine learning techniques, and design and build AI tools to automate analysis processes. The ideal candidate has good awareness over his/her data science toolbox and are quite comfortable applying algorithms and models. Since you will be working with cross-functional teams of cloud architects, data engineers, design engineers etc, in computer programming and able to revise code, debug and solve issues to ensure preparing clear analysis and accurate solutions.
You will work both individually and as a team member collaborating with experts in various domains to translate business problems into technical requirements. Out clients are developing products in various industries such as telecom, MedTech.
Qualifications
You have at least 3 years of relevant experience, holding a Master or PhD degree in Applied Statistics, Machine Learning, Econometrics, Mathematics, Quantitative Modelling, Computer Science or equivalent fields.
Majority of your core competences are in the following areas:
Programming skills in at least two of the following languages: C, C++, R, Python.
Basic understanding of data warehousing concepts and decent database knowledge
Good understanding of appropriate statistical techniques to be used in different circumstances
Proper data mining skills including: feature engineering, text analysis, time series analysis or predictive modelling, statistical signal/image processing
Machine Learning/Artificial Intelligence - Strong Visualization, presentation and communication skills
You speak and write fluent English, since it is required in contact with colleagues and customers and you are located in Sweden.
We take your personal qualities in great consideration. Our values, Brave, Devoted & Teamplayer, characterize how we see ourselves. You have a good ability to collaborate and contribute to a team, at the same time you enjoy when you have responsibility and the opportunity to affect. As a consultant, you need to quickly get into new contexts and read about new technologies if necessary.
Welcome with your application today! The selection is done continuously and the position may be filled before the last application date which is 13/1 2023. During the Christmas Holiday our feedback can be delayed, we will get back to you as soon as we can.
Contact info:
Sabine Törn - Section Manager, sabine.torn@afry.com
Johannes Carlsson - Recruitment Partner, johannes.carlsson@afry.com
Additional Information
AFRY is ranked as one of Sweden's most popular employers among engineers. With us, you help develop innovative and sustainable solutions within infrastructure, energy and industry. Right now, we are looking for the market's sharpest skills who, together with us, want to create the society of the future. We also hope that you will learn as much from us as we will from you.
AFRY is committed to creating an inclusive & diverse environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, disability, or age. You will be part of a global and diverse company where our differences are our strengths. Join us to accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.
