Data Scientist
Northmill Bank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-01-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northmill Bank AB i Stockholm
, Solna
eller i hela Sverige
Northmill Bank is a challenger bank at the intersection of technology and finance, committed to revolutionizing the way people manage and protect their financial well-being. We are creating a different kind of banking experience, digital yet personal.
Northmill Bank was founded in 2006 and have grown to over 240 employees in 3 countries, 4 000 merchants and 250 000 end users. We use the latest technology to develop safe, smart, and user-friendly products for our customers. They are the sole reason why we do what we do. We are a 100% cloud-based product company where technology is the driver to create smarter banking products.
Grab this opportunity to be a part of us and our journey!
About our tech stack:
FiveTran
Snowflake
DBT
ThoughtSpot
AWS (Lambda, S3, ECR)
About the role
We are seeking a talented Data Scientist to join our dynamic and cross-functional team. As a Data Scientist at Northmill, you will collaborate closely with Data Engineers, fellow Data Scientists, and Analysts to leverage data-driven insights that will drive our business forward. Your primary focus will be on data science initiatives across various areas of the bank, with a particular emphasis on credit scoring.
In this holistic role, you will be a part of the entire model lifecycle, from data collection and preparation to implementation. You will work closely with Data Engineers to ensure the availability of high-quality data, as well as with Analysts to ensure that your models are effectively applied in the business. Your contributions will play a vital role in shaping the future of our fintech bank, and your work will have a direct impact on our success.
Responsibilities:
You will be part of the entire model lifecycle, from data collection, through modeling and analysis, to model deployment and implementation.
Work closely with Data Engineers to acquire and transform data.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand business needs and translate them into data science solutions.
Create actionable insights and data visualizations that drive decision-making processes across the bank.
Continuously monitor and optimize models to proactively drive model refinement.
Stay up-to-date with the latest industry trends and emerging technologies in data science.
Qualifications
The ideal fit should have experience in statistical modeling, machine learning, and data visualization, combined with strong problem-solving skills, analytical abilities, and a prestigeless, collaborative spirit. We value individuals who are passionate about utilizing data to solve practical challenges and drive business outcomes.
Bachelor's or Master's degree in a relevant field. (e.g., Computer Science, Statistics, Mathematics)
• 3 years of experience in data science or related roles.
Proficiency in SQL/Snowflake for data querying and manipulation.
Strong programming skills in Python for data analysis and machine learning, including experience with with hands-on experience using common ML libraries.
Proficiency with Git and version control in collaborative settings.
What we offer
A fantastic office in a prime Stockholm location with great spaces and views
An independent role with the opportunity to make a real impact
Great opportunities for professional development
Health - 5 000 kr health care allowance
Conference abroad every other year
Breakfast and fruits every day, as well as "holy fika" each Friday
Regular after work and celebrated successes at the office
Apply today and be a part of Northmill! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7033072-1783031". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northmill Bank AB
(org.nr 556709-4866), https://careers.northmill.com
Regeringsgatan 20 (visa karta
)
111 53 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Northmill Bank Jobbnummer
9677936