Data Scientist
2025-04-18
At Boeing, we innovate and collaborate to make the world a better place. We're committed to fostering an environment for every teammate that's welcoming, respectful and inclusive, with great opportunity for professional growth. Find your future with us.
Job Description
Jeppesen, a subsidiary of The Boeing Company, is one of the largest software development companies in Gothenburg. We develop innovative optimization solutions for the world's leading airlines. We are dedicated to continuous improvement, delivering more value to our clients, and exploring emerging technologies such as quantum computing, AI and big data analytics.
At Jeppesen's office in central Gothenburg you will work in a one-of-a-kind software development organization with fascinating solutions that make a real difference to people around the world. You will be working in an agile learning organization, surrounded by a team of talented, creative and dedicated colleagues. You will learn and broaden your perspective by working with 400 professionals from more than 35 different nations, but also be part of a global organization allowing for collaboration with customers and colleagues across the world. Most importantly, you will be expected to make a difference.
At Boeing we are all innovators on a mission to connect, protect, explore and inspire. From the sea bed to outer space, you'll learn and grow, contributing to work that shapes the world. Find your future with us!
About the position
This position is open for participants in the 10 month Earn Your Wings program within the Software Development department.
As a Data Scientist Developer, you will be part of one of our teams based in our Gothenburg office. We value diversity and truly believe in innovation and continuous improvement. We practice pair and/or mob programming and strive for personal and professional development as we believe it helps us to become high performing teams.
You are expected to take part and contribute to our Software Craftsmanship mentality. It is seen in our ways of working with design, refactoring, continuous integration, quality and testing. With us you will learn a lot about the business, work closely with the customer and have a team of experienced software developers sharing their knowledge with you.
Basic qualifications (required skills/experience):
Completed the EYW 5.0 trainee program within Boeing
Ability to speak and write English fluently
Preferred competencies:
Experience working within a scrum team or in similar agile project setup such as SAFe
Programming experience (e.g. C++, Java, Python, SQL, Web development)
Optimization knowledge
Experience with Unix / Linux environment
Jeppesen Crew and Ops products knowledge
We put great emphasis on your personal characteristics. We value individuals who have an analytical approach to problem solving, strong communication skills both within and outside your team, an interest for technology as well as human relations and a curiosity to learn and explore new ways of doing things.
Please apply by sending your CV in English.
Join us if you want to:
Have the opportunity to work with the most well-known companies in the aviation world
Learn new things every day
Work together with highly motivated and skilled team mates
Work with new technologies and cloud deployments
Have Private Medical Insurance (Skandia)
Enjoy additional days off for Christmas break (December 24th-January 1st)
Participate in employee recognition program (Boeing PridePoints)
Pension Plan (Defined Contribution Plan)
Typical Education & Experience:
Education/experience typically acquired through advanced technical education (e.g. Bachelor) and typically 2 or more years' related work experience or an equivalent combination of technical education and experience (e.g. Master, 6 year's related work experience, etc.). Så ansöker du
