Gears of Leo is the tech and product company within LeoVegas mobile gaming group. Our vision is to create the greatest gaming experience and be number one in mobile gaming entertainment. LeoVegas is characterised by award winning innovation and strong growth. The operations of LeoVegas' is based in Malta while the technology development is in Sweden. LeoVegas is on the forefront with the latest technology in the market for mobile gaming. Based on an exceptional gaming experience, long-term customer relationships and the establishment of a strong brand, the Company has with innovative, effective and data driven marketing attracted a continuously growing customer base. The mobile gaming company LeoVegas has since its foundation shown strong growth every quarter. LeoVegas Group, including Swedish Gears of Leo, is now over 300 employees and we are in a highly expansive phase in our offices in Sweden, UK and Malta Your responsibility will be the generation of analytical reports across the business, be an expert in the business analysis area, be able to perform complex data analysis and become a master of our data systems. Your analysis will be crucial for important decisions and you will instantly be able to view and monitor the results based on your analysis.
As a growing company your role and opportunity for various projects will grow along with you. You are provided the opportunity, and are expected to, be proactive, share your ideas, grow in your profession and assume responsibilities.
Almost forgot, you are obviously extremely data driven
Job Description
As a Data Scientist you will be working closely with our Head of Business Intelligence which will provide an excellent opportunity to gain a deep insight into LeoVegas as a business. You will learn the business from the bottom up in order to contribute and provide helpful insights based on your analysis. You will have a steep learning curve, have excellent opportunities for career development and be expected to take on significant responsibility from day one.
The role includes:
• Working on ad-hoc analytics and reporting, and be responsible for reporting accurately and present valid data
• Assist other department in improving the ways of working by the means of analytics, insights & improved processes
• Provide analytical reporting for the business
• Help improve the analytical report process
• Contribute to the collective Business Intelligence teams capabilities
• Work closely with different stakeholders within the company and provide a high class service within your area of expertise.
• Opportunity to expand the role as you and LeoVegas grow
• Training and guidance provided as needed
Qualifications
• You have 5+ years of relevant experience; such as Analyst, Management Consultant, Financial Analyst or similar.
• Strong academic background from a prominent college
• Strong aptitude for collecting data from many sources, carry out analysis and provide insight from the findings
• Understand how data models work and fit together
• Have a mindset that is both structured and service minded
• Interest in improving upon yourself
• Fluent in English
To be totally frank:
We are going to ask you to challenge yourself and your skills on a daily basis
We are going to interrupt you to take on emergency tasks
We are going to always have deadlines looming
BUT....
You will develop your skills immensely and become even better at what you do
You will have incredible co-workers who are willing to work together to meet any goals
You will be a part of revolutionizing the industry and we promise you'll have fun doing it
You will participate in regular team recreational activities and outings
And we offer very competitive salaries and benefits
If there's one thing we know, it's picking people, so you'll work with a team of enthusiastic and ambitious people from a dozen different countries that aim to create a caring and inclusive workplace.
We value a creative environment where everyone has the chance to grow. We are a company with a strong team spirit, driven by our passion to win, and enjoy the ride we're embarking on.
