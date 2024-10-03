Data Scientist
Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Sundbyberg Visa alla datajobb i Sundbyberg
2024-10-03
, Solna
, Danderyd
, Stockholm
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about information hidden in vast amounts of data, programming, and finance?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to: Have a pricing focus in Pricing & Proactivity, which works with price models and model-based proactivity in the Swedish business areas.
Use skills within data science, statistics, and machine learning to build models used to optimize prices and interest rates, as well as to assess customers' needs.
Get a fundamental understanding of profitability in a financial institution.
Monitor changes in prices and interest rates. Perform 'deep dives' in large amounts of data using SQL, and assist management with data driven insights.
What isneeded in this role: A creative and problem-solving mindset as well as an ambition to make a difference.
A fundamental understanding of areas in data science (statistics and machine learning).
An interest in interest rates and profitability in a financial institution.
An understanding of the product universe within a retail bank.
Ability to effectively communicate ideas and results verbally and in writing to a non-technical audience.
University degree in a technical field such as statistics, mathematics, economics or engineering.
Experience working with practical applications of statistical modelling/machine learning.
Experience within an analytical framework (e.g. R / Python / SAS) and experience using SQL.
What we offer when you join us: An open, simple and caring culture
Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
Development opportunities and advancement in your career
Flexible working options
Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits
"Join our team and...
you will work with an agile team, which jointly delivers a wide spectrum of business-critical insights, maximize customer value and increase Swedbank's competitive advantage. We believe in diversity and think it is very important to have an Open and Caring work environment. You will be given responsibility and we will be there to support you."Denniz Falk Soylu, your future leader
We look forward to receiving your application by 15.11.2024.Location: Stockholm , Sundbyberg
Recruiting manager:Denniz Falk Soylu, +46722459341
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
#LI-Hybrid Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753) Arbetsplats
Swedbank Group Kontakt
Denniz Falk Soylu denniz.falk-soylu@swedbank.se Jobbnummer
8935160