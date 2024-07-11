Data Scientist
Who you are
At IKEA, you're welcome no matter where you come from, what you believe, and what you look like. We don't even care how you have furnished your home. We're interested in you simply because you're you. Our different views, backgrounds, and personalities make us better understand our customers, give us more fun at work and spark more and better ideas. Perhaps your unique take on something could lead to a great idea that creates a better everyday life for the many people!
As Data Scientist you should have-
• Passion for using machine learning, code and data to solve business problems
• 3+ years of experience as a Data Scientist in a commercial environment
• A proven track record of building and deploying Machine Learning solutions to production
• Hands-on experience with machine learning tools
• Excellent communicative skills, with good command of the English language
• Project experience with our tech stack, most importantly the Python programming language and SQL
• Familiarity with collaborative software engineering practices (Git, Agile, Scrum, CI/CD, DevOps)
• Self-organized and able to work independently, while collaborating proactively with others in a team and the wider organization
• A proven track record of proactively managing relevant stakeholders and/or teams to drive an intended outcome
• Any form of logistics domain expertise is a strong plus
• The IKEA culture and values resonate with you
WHAT YOU 'LL BE DOING
As a Data Scientist, you play a pivotal role in the design, development, and operation of digital products with an optimisation component.
Together with your cross-functional team and stakeholders, you refine product requirements and translate them into technical solutions. Herein, you adopt a value-first technology-second mindset, to ensure the team contributes to the company goals. You take responsibility for the technical refinement and delivery of sprint stories and epics, in collaboration with the product owner.
Your core work will comprise a mix of mathematical modelling, statistical analysis, machine learning, and writing scalable and maintainable code. Developing an understanding of business and logistic processes paired with the ability to analyse data will enable you to identify opportunities to build new solutions and improve existing solutions.
As an active member of the Data & Analytics function and our Communities of Practice, you foster a culture of knowledge sharing and continuous learning among your peers.
Our team within IKEA
We're embedded in the Fulfillment and Core Services domain, a unit in our global Group Digital. We build intelligent systems and data flows that enable and optimize logistics processes in our stores and warehouses. For example, we work on digital products to optimize order-picking routes and allocation of goods. Such capabilities are crucial for our journey towards an omnichannel retailer. The Data & Analytics function is a core pillar of Group Digital, with the responsibility to shape and drive digital objectives by developing a strong internal competence. Our function includes key enablers, such as Data Management and Data Architecture, and product success drivers, such as Data Engineering and Data Science. Så ansöker du
