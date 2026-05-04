Data Scientist - Financial Modelling
Qred Bank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-05-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Qred Bank AB i Stockholm
At Qred, we're building the bank for small businesses. Since launching 10 years ago, we've grown from startup to profitable fintech scale-up, now generating over 1 billion SEK in annual revenue and supporting 50,000+ entrepreneurs across Northern Europe. We combine smart technology, real data, and human judgment to make financing simple, fast, and fair. With bold growth plans and strong momentum across multiple markets, we're now looking for a Senior Data Scientist for the next phase of growth.
About the Role In this role, you will move beyond basic data analysis to architect the core quantitative engine supporting our Banking License. We are looking for a specialist to take full ownership of our next-generation financial risk models, directly influencing how we navigate risk within a high-growth Fintech landscape. You will serve as the critical link between advanced analytics and production-grade systems, translating complex datasets into the strategic "Source of Truth" used by our CCO and CFO to drive the company forward.
Lead the end-to-end design and deployment of IFRS 9 / Expected Credit Loss (ECL) models.
Integrate macroeconomic forecasting and forward-looking scenarios into our framework.
Build fair value, repayment, and prepayment models to forecast cash flows and customer behavior.
Build model monitoring and support internal and external audits
What we're looking for We are seeking a quantitative specialist with a background in Fintech or banking to financial modelling in a fast-paced scale-up environment. You are a seasoned expert in risk modelling and statistical programming, with a proven track record of translating complex financial data into strategic insights for senior stakeholders. Beyond immediate code, you focus on professional excellence, evidence-based decision-making, and navigating the full model lifecycle with total accountability.
Several years of experience in quantitative modelling within financial services.
Degree in a quantitative field like Statistics, Mathematics, or Physics.
Proven track record of building and implementing credit or credit risk models (PD, LGD, EAD)
Expert proficiency in Python and SQL.
Fluent in English; proficiency in an additional European language is a plus.
Why Qred? This is the place to be if you're looking for a place to grow. Qred is growing fast, and our Qredsters along with it. With a non-bureaucratic organization and delegated responsibilities, we make sure there's a short path from idea to action. In addition to our great culture, you get to work with the latest cutting-edge techniques, full ownership, and last but not least a bunch of great competent colleagues to learn from!
One Last Thing This is a full-time, permanent position based in our headquarters in Stockholm. While we encourage a hybrid setup, we do expect you to be at least three days per week at the office. We review applications on a rolling basis and while the start date is flexible, the right candidate can join us immediately.
Qred celebrates diversity and does not discriminate based on ethnicity, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, disability status, or any other applicable characteristics protected by law.
#LI-Hybrid #LI-JL1 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7233132-1980442". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Qred Bank AB
(org.nr 559008-9800), https://jobs.qred.com
Drottninggatan 98 (visa karta
)
111 60 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9890592