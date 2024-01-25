Data Science Team Manager in Anti-Financial Crime
Are you ready to make a positive impact on society through your data science skills?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Be part of a fun, diverse, skilled and international guild of data scientists and engineers that offer unique opportunities for growth and learning
• Manage a team of data scientists and engineers, coaching them to build competence in data science, Cloud engineering and/or DevOps best practices
• Plan, create and productionise data science products to serve the bank in one of our agile delivery teams
• Take on a lead role in defining, implementing and maintaining Swedbank's data scientific governance frameworks
• Collaborate with your colleagues to advance boundaries of data science within banking and finance
What is needed in this role:
• Strong leadership skills, demonstrating:
• a compassionate and understanding approach that recognizes individual strengths and fosters personal growth
• a desire to both learn and share your knowledge through open discussion, coaching and mentoring
• an ability to bring together different views and backgrounds and find a joint solution
• Excellent interpersonal, communication and organisations skills, including:
• story-telling and explaining the "Why?" for both technical and non-technical audiences
• connecting with stakeholders across the organisation to help them get the most out of data science
• interest in the bigger picture to help define and prioritize work from both technical and business perspectives
• A desire to build reliable and transparent data scientific products, with senior data scientist level experience including:
• production and maintenance of data science products
• knowledge of Python and best practices in data science development when putting models into production, for example version control, self-testing code and documentation
• working within an Agile team to discuss, design and develop pragmatic solutions
• Curiosity to learn and internalize industry best practices
• Experience working in a highly regulated sector; familiarity with Cloud technology; and a passion for DevOps principles and culture are considered meriting
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career
• Flexible working options
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html)
Join our team and...
• .be part of a diverse and vibrant community of data scientists and engineers within Anti-Financial Crime and our AI Centre of Excellence building the future of AI at Swedbank. Together we build products that have a positive impact on Swedbank and society". Simon Whelan, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 26.02.2024.
Recruiting manager: Simon Whelan, +46731584037
SACO: Camilla Ivarsson, camilla.ivarsson@swedbank.se
Finansförbundet: Jonas Nyström, Jonas.Nystrom@swedbank.se
If you are employed in Estonia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 5 000-7 500 EURgross i.e. before taxes. Read more here.
If you are to be employed in Latvia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 4 550-6 850 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-latvia-and-lithuania?preview=true).
If you are to be employed in Lithuania, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 6 000-9 000 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-latvia-and-lithuania?preview=true).
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
