Get an idea of the role
The role as Data Protection Officer reports directly to our CEO and is part of Corporate Governance, a team of experienced in-house legal counsels and security professionals that works cross-banking. That means you will work closely with our IT and Information Security team as well as legal team.
The focus of the role will be
The main objective will be to support the business in all matters related to data protection and privacy. You will have an advisory and coaching function towards the business by acting as a project manager in various projects. Other areas of responsibility include:
• Draft and implement an annual work plan in which you set priorities based on a risk assessment.
• Support the business with relevant impact assessment (DPIA, TIA, LIA)
• Draft and communicate internal and external documents, such as privacy policies and internal guidance, including annual reviews.
• Execute internal and external audits, to ensure compliance with regulations regarding personal data protection.
• Follow up on risks associated with data protection.
Requirements:
• Minimum 3 years of data privacy background.
• Master's degree in law or related field.
• Profound knowledge of GDPR and other data protection laws.
• English skills at a business proficient level and it is a bonus if you can speak a Nordic language.
On a personal level
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
• Have an academic and practical approach to handling challenges
• Ethical, with the ability to remain impartial and report non-compliance.
• Ability to work independently and collaboratively with cross-functional teams.
• Ability to prioritize and adapt to change.
More than a job
The Resurs spirit is about transformation, our culture, and the people in our society. It's about how we define ourselves, how we greet the world and handle our business. We are here to make a difference in people's lives and help them make things happen. It shouldn't be hard to deal with a bank - we want to give the feeling of freedom and possibilities. We are here to make things happen; do you want to join?
Other information
Resurs Bank is an online bank with offices across the Nordics.
Most of the Corporate Governance team is in our offices in Helsingborg. Working remotely is normal for us but we prefer that you are close to one of our offices as you will also need to be on-site physically.
If you have any questions about the role, please contact Marie Darte, Chief Governance & Risk Office at marie.darte@resurs.se
