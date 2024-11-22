Data Protection Expert
2024-11-22
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 21 000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
Are you keen to help us lead the energy transition by playing a vital role in our Data Protection Compliancy?
We are now looking for an experienced and ambitious Data Protection Expert with an international mindset to support our Global HR Organization
As our Data Protection Expert for Staff Function People & Culture, you will be the first point of contact for coordinating and managing activities and questions connected to Data Privacy/Protection within the Staff Function. Additionally, you will act as a partner to different stakeholders within People & Culture and to other Data Protection Experts in Vattenfall.
You will be part of the Operational Excellence team; a dynamic team of specialists operating in different fields of expertise across the various Vattenfall sites. The team facilitates and supports the HR organization in delivering on strategic intent and operational targets. The role reports into the Director of Operational Excellence, who is based in Stockholm.
As our Data Protection Expert, your main responsibilities and tasks are:
Further development of our compliance culture where data protection compliance is an integrated part of our business strategy. To achieve this you:
• Provide guidance in developing a culture of compliance and manage stakeholders relations related to GDPR (internal and external); meanwhile creating an open and trustful environment
• Create, implement and monitor a data protection compliance process for all projects and initiatives (incl. the follow up and regular update)
• Review projects plans to mitigate data protection risks presented, conduct DPIAs, external providers due diligence, review of projects IT design, data protection agreements, and run-phase governance compliance. ¨
• Create and conduct (mandatory) compliance trainings and awareness programs for both employees and project managers.
• Review HR processes, identify data protection risks, provide solutions; incl. the support in risk mitigation
Be the functional lead of the HR DPCs in their DPC tasks:
• Pro-active alignment and coordination of cross HR compliance standards
• Develop, coordinate and follow up of HR internal minimum requirements
Support the risk management team with the risk assessment within the GDPR compliance area.
Qualifications
You are a professional with a "can do" attitude and a strong entrepreneurial spirit, who excels in high-pressure situations with tight deadlines. Your time management skills make you adept at prioritizing tasks to ensure optimal efficiency and productivity. Furthermore, you have a proven track record of working collaboratively with others in a team environment, while also being able to work independently.
You meet the following requirements:
A Master of Business or other relevant university degree
Minimum 5 years of relevant experience in Data Protection Compliance in an international (Human Resources) environment.
Good business understanding in a complex international culture, as well as good networking ability and social skills.
Next to this you bring:
Good overall insight into local laws related to processing of personal data within HR
Advanced teaching abilities
Excellent stakeholder management skills and problem-solving skills
A structured and results driven approach to work
Excellent English language skills, both orally and written
Additional Information
Our Offer
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues as 'Ask and Share' concept is essential for the way we work. We offer attractive employment conditions (smart working, flexible working hours and a good-work-life balance) and opportunities for personal and professional development. Click here for further information.
Location Solna, Berlin, Hamburg, Amsterdam, Katowice
For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Manon Stijnen, manon.stijnen@vattenfall.com
We welcome your application in English no later than December 13th 2024. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website.
Trade Union representatives in Sweden are Trade Union representatives are Akademikerna - Rolf Ohlsson, Ledarna - Christer Gustafsson, SEKO - Lennart Bengtsson, Unionen - Inger Strandberg. You can reach them on 08-739 50 00. via Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
