Data Prepper for Visualization Team

Job description
Randstad Technologies is looking for a candidate with previous experience of VRED and 3DS Max for a consultant opportunity at an automotive company. Most of the job must be done from the office in Gothenburg, but we are open for a hybrid position.
The right candidate needs to have really good communication and organizational skills in order to cooperate with different departments (both in Sweden and China) and accessing the right data that will then prepp for the rest of the team. The main softwares will be Vred and 3DS Max, but good knowledge of any 3D software like Deltagen, Maya etc. would also be considered. Even better if there is some proficiency in prepping data. Additional knowledge of 3DS Max, Catia and Team Center are also welcome, as well as understanding of UV mapping, rigging, etc.
Randstad Technologies is specialized in competences within IT. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Technologies, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
For us, it is important that all competence and skills in the labor market are utilized. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
Last date to apply is 2023-11-30. Selection and interviews will take place continuously. The position may be filled before the application deadline, so apply as soon as possible.
Responsibilities
As a Data Prepper you will work collaboratively as a part of the design visualization team.
You will work cross projects and play an important role in a team that is producing high-end CGI material for our marketing needs.
You will be focusing on gathering and prepping the 3D data that the team will use to create those high quality products.
Software and IT: Main softwares that will be used in the job will be Vred and 3DS Max.
Qualifications
Required hard skills:
Proven track record / CV with references.
Understanding of 3D softwares, at least one between: Vred, Deltagen, 3DS Max or Maya.
Experience from automotive and/or architecture visualization.
Be receptive to learning new tools and exchanging knowledge.
Beneficial hard skills:
High proficiency in prepping data with Vred or Deltagen or 3DS Max.
Catia.
Team Center.
UV Mapping.
Soft skills and personal competences:
Fluent in English. Spoken and written.
Extremely organized and talkative person. Excellent team player, resourceful and mindful of time management.
Very good communication skills. Ability to work in a sometimes stressful and demanding environment.
Beneficial soft skills:
Understanding of Chinese: spoken and written.
About the company
