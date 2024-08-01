Data Platform Engineer
Do you have a passion for building and maintaining robust data infrastructure? Are you a technical visionary who can translate business needs into data-driven solutions? If so, then we want to hear from you!
We have the data - come work with us!
The world is changing in the way we consume products, from ownership to usership, and DigitalRoute is positioned in the centre of the transition. Because, when enterprises pivot to usage-based business models, they often make an unfortunate discovery. Their systems weren't built to handle the massive data volumes and complexity that usage-based models generate. This causes them to leak revenue and respond too slowly to customer demand. DigitalRoute solves this by creating a real-time usage data layer for enterprises. Our products transform raw usage data into clear information for billing, in real time and at high scale.
At DigitalRoute we are shifting our focus from moving data at scale to delivering new insight and value out of the data we process. We call this Usage Intelligence: anomaly detection, usage forecasting, churn prediction, etc.. This new value creation heavily relies on artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques.
We are seeking a highly skilled Data Architect to join our team and play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our data landscape. In this role, you will be responsible for architecting, setting up, and maintaining a secure and scalable data infrastructure that supports our ever-growing data needs. We are a small team forging the future directions of products at DigitalRoute - we need everyone to be ready (and want!) to be hands-on. The role will report to the Engineering Lead in Stockholm and be part of the virtual AI/ML team led by the CTO.
What you'll do
Design, develop, and implement scalable data architecture solutions.
Collaborate with stakeholders (sales, engineering, and SRE teams) to translate business needs into technical data solutions.
Create and optimize data models for efficient storage, retrieval, and analysis.
Develop and maintain data integration processes using ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) techniques.
Ensure data security and compliance with relevant privacy regulations.
Maintain and optimize the performance of our data infrastructure.
Stay current with the latest data management trends and technologies.
Leverage AI and machine learning techniques to contribute to the development of Usage Intelligence features such as anomaly detection, usage forecasting, and churn detection.
Work hands-on with a small, dynamic team to shape the future of our products.
Report to the Engineering Lead in Stockholm and be part of the virtual AI/ML team led by the CTO.
What you'll bring
Minimum 5+ years of experience in data architecture or a similar technical role.
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field (Master's degree preferred).
Expertise in big data frameworks (e.g., Hadoop, Spark) and modern database technologies (e.g., NoSQL, relational databases).
Strong understanding of data modeling and data integration techniques.
Proficiency in SQL programming for data manipulation and querying.
Experience with Data Warehousing and ETL processes.
Solid understanding of data security concepts, differential privacy, and privacy regulations (e.g., GDPR, CCPA).
Experience with cloud-based data platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure, GCP).
Proficiency in data visualization tools (e.g., Tableau, Power BI).
Programming experience in Python, Java, or similar languages.
Excellent communication, collaboration, and problem-solving skills.
A passion for building innovative solutions and a readiness to work hands-on with the team.
We apply continuous selection, and the position may be filled before the last application date.
DigitalRoute wants to be part of an inclusive and diverse environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, disability, or age. You will be part of a global and diverse company where our differences are our strengths.
We offer a competitive salary and benefits package, as well as the opportunity to work on challenging and impactful projects. If you are a data-driven professional who is passionate about building innovative solutions, we encourage you to apply! Så ansöker du
