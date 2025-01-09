Data Platform Engineer
We are Sinch. Join us and be a part of a global leader in Communication Platforms as a Service (CPaaS) and mobile customer engagement. With presence in more than 60 countries, we enable businesses to reach everyone in the world, through mobile messaging, email, voice, and video.
We believe equal opportunities are the key to our success. No matter who you are, you'll be able to explore career options, face captivating challenges, and build skills alongside outstanding people.
The essence of the role
We are seeking a Data Platform Engineer to build, maintain, and support data infrastructure that powers our all products worldwide. In this role, you will be a part of our Data Fabric team, responsible for overseeing our data infrastructure. Your blend of infrastructure expertise and data skills will ensure our operations run smoothly.
This role is based in Stockholm, Sweden, functions under a hybrid model, and reports to the Engineering Manager.
As our Data Platform Engineer, you will:
As a member of our team, you will develop and maintain our data infrastructure and craft robust monitoring solutions to ensure healthy and stable production systems. You'll also play a crucial role in continuously enhancing the fabric with new capabilities to meet evolving business needs. Your expertise in developing powerful, scalable, and maintainable data infrastructure solutions will be essential to the success of our data operations at Sinch.
Lead technically and in align with business counterparts.
Mentor colleagues and foster a culture of collaboration.
Define, plan, and implement solutions for arising needs.
Collaborate with other parts of the data organization and R&D to optimize and improve existing solutions.
Drive innovation with your expertise and proactive approach.
Who are you?
An experienced professional with 3-6 years of senior-level capacity in Data Engineer, Site Reliability Engineer (SRE), or Platform Engineer, or Software Engineer.
Software background is a plus.
Knowledgeable in one of the big three cloud providers (GCP, AWS, Azure).
Proficient in Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and DevOps procedures.
Proficiency in SQL.
Good communication skills.
A problem-solver with a strong analytical mindset.
Ready to chase your dreams?
Submit your application in English and join us in making seamless and impactful connections worldwide. Be part of our dynamic data team that promotes growth and embraces hybrid work.
At Sinch, we value learning, adapting to change, and offering opportunities for personal and professional development. Unfortunately, we are currently unable to support relocation outside the EU at present, therefore, we welcome applicants who hold a Swedish or EU/EEA citizenship or have a valid work permit for Sweden. Så ansöker du
