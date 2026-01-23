Data Platform Architect and Tech Lead
Wallenius Wilhelmsen Ocean As, Filial Sverige / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-01-23
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Wallenius Wilhelmsen Ocean As, Filial Sverige i Göteborg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Purpose of the role
The Data Platform Architect and Tech Lead is a hybrid role with both design and hands-on responsibilities. The idea is to nurse and evolve the data platform into a robust, scalable and futureproof rig that can meet whatever is coming. This is an important piece of the puzzle to, in an accountable way, deliver streams of data from everywhere to anywhere possible, and hence a cornerstone to our digital strategy needed to deliver the business outcomes we want and need.
Responsibilities
Owning the Data Platform, which in this context means the chain of components (in data subscriptions) the data flows through and not the data themselves
Oversee specifically the Microsoft release "train" within the data space, but also follow into general Data and AI trends
Maintain an internal roadmap for addressing forced changes and improvement opportunities.
Plan and drive platform component changes when needed.
Suggest and implement resilience measures according to Business appetite
Collaborate with the wider enterprise architect team to standardize and drive synergies
Optimize resource tuning for both cost and performance
Own and execute on recommendations from Azure Advisory
Collaborate with Engineers to define data architecture standards.
Implement monitoring tools, alarming and self-healing capabilities
Troubleshoot and resolve platform component issues.
Required Experience
• Advanced degree in Technology, Engineering, Computer Science, or related field preferred
• Demonstrable track record of designing and handling reference architecture preferable from Microsoft
• At least 5+ years in a Data Engineer Role or similar hands-on experiences Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Wallenius Wilhelmsen Ocean As, Filial Sverige
(org.nr 516402-7806) Arbetsplats
Gothenburg Office Jobbnummer
9700908