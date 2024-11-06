Data & Analytics Manager
Company Description
At IKEA, we do things a little different. We think differently, act differently, and work differently as well. We like to break conventions and make inventions. And then make things. Like music-playing lamps. And beds disguised as sofas. Even plantballs that help us look after our planet. It's all part of our vision - to create a better everyday life for the many. And it has been keeping our co-workers going for over 80 years. By 2030, we hope to help millions more look forward to going home. Maybe you can help us?
Job Description
We are on the journey to transform our digital capabilities, bringing core business processes, people, data & technology together - an enabler for IKEA to become an even better home furnishing retailer in the future.
As Data & Analytics Manager, you will lead the work with our analytics frameworks across our capability areas and digital product areas. You will be responsible for aligning analytics initiatives, establish best practices and ensure that data-driven decision-making is enabled for leadership at all levels. You will play a key role in establishing common views across our company in regards to the value of data, analytics and AI.
Your ability to navigate a complex ecosystem of digital platforms, manage teams, and transform legacy systems will be critical in empowering our teams to achieve IKEA's strategic goals. As we would like to increase our efficiency in how we create reports and dashboards, be even better at making our common data available for product teams to empower decision making and ensure that IKEA stands better protected for changes in the outside world and within.
To do this at scale, you will be overseeing all recruitment, development, performance management, retention, and succession plans for co-workers in this area and take an active role in inspiring and empowering co-workers and leaders driving the analytics and AI agenda forward.
You will collaborate with cross-functional teams, including Information Management, Enterprise Architecture, and Digital Engineering, to ensure data is collected, cleaned, and structured efficiently for analysis. You will lead a high-performing team, guiding them through transformational analytics journeys, and continuously improving how we deliver insights. You will work in close collaboration with business stakeholders, Capability Managers and Digital Product Area Managers, in order to secure implementation, continuous improvements and development.
You will be responsible for the full competence and resourcing within your function, including managing cost and budget; continuously to use resources in an optimal way to secure our business goals.
At any time, you are safeguarding the IKEA values, and you are a role model for a fact-based business leadership where you trust and empower your co-workers.
Qualifications
You have a strong interest to lead in the unknown and to make improvements in the IKEA value chain. You are driven by finding value that can be delivered with the help of analytical tools and AI, and you are a person that enjoys making fact-based decisions.
You understand that change is driven through people and are motivated to lead and secure competence development of your team to secure consistent value deliveries over time. You also find it exciting to manage people who have far more technical depth or holistic viewpoints than you.
You thrive when the environment around you is global, complexity is high and when there are plenty of opportunities to help others by simplifying and focusing on prioritized outcomes that support strategic movements and operational stability.
The core values of IKEA give you energy to improve the things we are doing today and make them a little bit better tomorrow.
You will also bring solid knowledge of data & analytics fields like data science, machine learning and AI. Your function will be the center of gravity for thus in Range Operations.
To be successful in this role, the following knowledge, skills, and experiences would be valuable:
Advanced degree in engineering, computer science, mathematics, or equivalent.
Experience with IKEA's value chain, operating model, and business planning process is preferred.
Key experience working with different stakeholders including vendors and contract management.
Proven successful leadership in managing and balancing teams with internal and external resources.
Proven leadership experience with diverse teams, ideally within data & analytics or technology-driven environments.
Progressive and diverse experience in the areas of analytics management
Strong experience in different delivery methodologies (including Agile practices)
Experience in company transformations and different forms of change management.
Preferred: Experience from a company within a franchise system, product development, supply chain and/or centralised enabling group functions
Positive attitude, self-going, persistent and motivated by taking on very complex challenges.
Knowledge of the IKEA brand, culture, ways of working and values.
Strong communication skills in English (spoken and written) as well as experience in communication and data visualisation.
Additional information
This position is located in Älmhult, Sweden. Please also note that we only handle applications in English and no applications coming in by email. We look forward to receiving your application at the latest by 11th November 2024.
You might have some questions about the recruitment process, and we are more than happy to answer those! Feel free to connect with the People & Culture Recruiter Monaka.perumal@inter.ikea.com
About Inter IKEA
Together, we create a workplace where everyone feels free to be themselves - to experiment, try new ways, and dare to ask, "What if...?" We believe in everyday personal growth and offer the opportunity to develop your career globally.
