Data & Analytics Leader

Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Who are we
Connected Experience is a unit within R&D which includes Connectivity Platform, Infotainment, Car Cloud and Remote Functions, Vehicle Data- & Diagnostics as well as HW and Mechatronics.
The ART Remote Functions contribute to the overall connected experience of our customers. We build, provide, and operate a highly secure run-time ecosystem for functions and applications serving our connected cars, including the basis for our Volvo Cars mobile app which has revolutionized the industry. Every day we make life less complicated for hundreds of thousands of people by giving them remote access to the car from the comfort of their couch. With the app you can for instance start, heat and prepare the car for your trip by sending your destination to the car, either from your phone, tablet or your watch.
The System Team assists in building and supporting the Agile development environment, including developing and maintaining the Continuous Delivery Pipeline. They also support the integration of assets, end-to-end solution testing & monitoring, DevOps mindset and practices, and deployment.
The team is primarily located in Gothenburg, Sweden (Lindholmen Office).
What you'll Do
As part of the Connected Experience Remote Functions department, we are building a high-performing, customer-focused, and data-driven organization, where your role will be essential. You will be responsible for ensuring that Volvo App and digital key data and other data sources are used to generate insights that improve the customer experience and drive business growth. You'll coach and collaborate closely with cross-functional teams, including product management, engineering, UX design, and various stakeholders across the organization. By leading the use of analytics in our area, you will align analyses with business objectives and user needs, you'll own and maintain the portfolio and roadmap for Data and Analytics products in our area, spread knowledge and drive local change in the D&A area and lead work to drive and deploy a data driven culture in your department.
What you'll bring
* Experience in data management, data science and data analytics
* Strong understanding of data governance and compliance.
* Proven leadership skills and the ability to drive digital transformation and value.
* Expertise in data modeling, data security, and data architecture for big data systems and platforms.
* Excellent English both spoken and written.
Last but not least, we are looking for someone who would like to have fun at work!
