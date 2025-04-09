Data Management Specialist, Scania Procurement
Scania CV AB / Elektronikjobb / Södertälje Visa alla elektronikjobb i Södertälje
2025-04-09
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
Scania Procurement is seeking a highly motivated and detail-oriented Data Management Specialist to join our team. The successful candidate will play a crucial role in managing and optimizing our procurement data processes, ensuring data accuracy, security, and accessibility. This position offers an exciting opportunity to contribute to the digital transformation of our procurement function and drive strategic value creation.
Job Responsibilities
Data Governance: Establish and enforce data governance policies and procedures to ensure compliance and data quality.
Data Security: Implement and maintain robust data security measures to protect sensitive financial information.
Data Accessibility: Improve data accessibility and discoverability for internal stakeholders.
Data Quality: Ensure high data quality through proactive data verification and validation processes.
Data Analytics: Leverage data analytics to provide actionable insights and support decision-making.
Vendor Management: Manage vendor master data, ensuring accuracy and compliance with established guidelines.
Collaboration: Work closely with procurement, IT, and other teams to align data management practices with organizational goals
Training: Provide training and support to internal stakeholders on data management best practices
Who You Are
We are looking for you that have a Bachelor's degree in Data Management, Information Systems, Business Administration, or a related field. The ideal candidate will have proven experience in data management, preferably within a procurement function, and possess a strong understanding of data governance, data security, and data quality principles. Proficiency in data analytics tools and software, such as Microsoft Dynamics 365, is essential. Excellent communication and collaboration skills are required, along with a detail-oriented approach and strong organizational and problem-solving abilities.
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
This Is Us
Are you passionate about digitalisation and systems? The SNDI team is dedicated to creating excellent user experiences for TRATON Procurement employees, users, and suppliers. We actively develop and impact the Procurement organisation with a long-term strategic view to enable optimal demand-driven value creatioN
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-04-21. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Kavita Paul, Head of Business Development - Digitalisation & Systems,kavita-zubin.paul@scania.com
+46 70 081 33 81
We look forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
Vagnmakarvägen 1 (visa karta
)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9277063