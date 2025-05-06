Data Management
Senior Developer - Connected Autonomous Systems
We are seeking a skilled and motivated senior developer to join a team focused on advancing the connectivity framework for autonomous transport technologies. The role involves shaping and maintaining secure, high-performance communication between autonomous vehicles and external infrastructure, with a strong emphasis on cloud integration, security, and observability.
Key Responsibilities
Connectivity Platform Development: Design and implement a robust communication layer enabling secure and reliable data exchange between cloud environments and onboard vehicle systems.
Identity & Access Management: Oversee certificate-based authentication and authorization to ensure unique identities and strict access policies for each autonomous vehicle unit.
Telemetry & Performance Metrics: Develop telemetry pipelines to transmit connectivity data, latency figures, and vehicle statistics to cloud services.
Monitoring & Diagnostics: Integrate comprehensive observability tools such as Grafana and Databricks for real-time insights, and automate operational procedures to minimize downtime and speed up issue resolution.
Security Implementation: Apply modern security practices including encryption and access control, and manage ongoing updates to mitigate vulnerabilities.
Deployment Tooling: Build and optimize deployment tools for efficient system rollout and scaling.
Efficient OTA Distribution: Engineer bandwidth-aware over-the-air update strategies for large file transfers.
Real-Time Data Flow: Enable smooth, low-latency communication for continuous updates between vehicles and cloud systems.
Required Qualifications
Professional Experience: At least 5 years in a similar development or cloud-connected systems role.
Cloud Expertise: Proven hands-on experience with Amazon Web Services (AWS), including cloud-native design and deployment.
Programming Skills: Strong proficiency in Kotlin. Experience in C++ is advantageous.
Communication Protocols: Solid working knowledge of gRPC. Familiarity with Kafka is a plus.
Modern Development Practices: Experience with serverless architectures, containerization using Docker and Kubernetes.
Infrastructure Automation: Competence in infrastructure-as-code using tools like CloudFormation.
Data Management: Working knowledge of DynamoDB or similar NoSQL databases.
Security Acumen: Practical understanding of secure system design, including encryption and policy-based access.
Agile and CI/CD: Experience working in agile teams with continuous integration and deployment workflows.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
