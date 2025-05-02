Data Machine Learning Scientist
Position Description
We are looking for a Senior Data Scientist/Engineer for our client in the automotive industry. The client has a high focus on Digital Transformation and data driven decisions and is now upskilling with more Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Data visualization, Data Storytelling skills. We are therefore looking for a person with passion for PowerBi and Python, a skilled developer who can handle large volumes of data from various databases. You are a true team player who enjoys working with people. Excellent communicational- and networking skills are a necessity sine this role supports various teams and stakeholders of all levels with reports and analytics. You need to be able to present your analysis to various groups so presenting skills are key.
You are able to extract and structure data using specialized analytics tools. You build data models and standard reports and tools for a wider user community. You handle effectively interfaces to large amounts of data and I create / integrate data structures suitable for analysis and deploy algorithms in performance efficient code
Key Responsibilities:
• Support various stakeholders and management using different Analytics tools and reports (Power BI)
• Support with data extraction from multiple sources using different tools (SQL, Python, Knime, Databricks)
• Support management in creating and implementing the strategy for upskilling the team in Analytics.
• Reliability Life Data Analysis (Weibull++)
• Development and participation in projects to deliver (new) Analytics tools
• Create analytical hypothesis taking business requirements into consideration.
• Identify opportunities for leveraging data to drive business solution.
• Conduct analysis to provide actionable insights, identify trends, and measure performance
• Visualise complex analytics output to enable and increase understanding of decision makers
• Apply statistics and mathematics models to understand and solve business problems on data.
• Collaborate with model developers to implement and deploy scalable solutions
• Accountable for the analytics quality, analytical leadership of the project team and delivery.
• Code and program data models and solve wider range of analytics problems
• Define standards and frameworks for data analysis
• Setup and enable colleagues to perform self-service reporting and analysis on data analysis platforms
Skills required
• We see that you have a masters degree in engineering, preferably within Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Science or similar with a couple of years of relevant experience.
• You will need skills in Python and scientific packages like NumPy, Pandas etc. and experience in building data pipelines, data transformation and data visualization.
• Important to have analytic ability, creativity and enjoy interaction with different teams.
• Strong knowledge about statistical methods
• Machine learning/ data mining experience
• Life data analysis, Weibull analysis
• Data Storytelling & Data modelling
• Business Intelligence
• Agile way of working
• Collaborate with others and effective in building networks / teams
• Manage Complexity & Ambiguity
• Fluent in English both spoken & written
• Excellent communicational skills
• Used to working in a global environment
• A service minded "doer" who takes initiatives
• Presenting skills using PowerBI
Skilled in tools such as;
PowerBI/DAX, SQL, Python / R, Databricks, Knime
Version control tools for collaborative development (Git)
Familiarity with working on modern cloud-based environments
AI/Machine learning and Databases (SQL)
DevOps tools such as Kubernetes and Docker
Experience with CI/CD tools such as Tekton and ArgoCD
Other SW knowledge would be a plus: REST, JSON, GIT/SVN, Microsoft Azure & Cloud technologies
