Data Engineering Leader
Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Älmhult Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Älmhult
2023-11-15
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB i Älmhult
We are on the journey to transform our digital capabilities, bringing core business processes, people, data & technology together - an enabler for IKEA to become an even better home furnishing company in the future. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change, dare to question and want to make a difference. If that sounds like you, come and join us. Together we can do great things.
We're doing some amazing things in IKEA Supply; therefore we need some amazing people - this position is not an exception.
To be successful in this role, we believe you are a strong Data Engineering leader who is able to naturally and effectively communicate, collaborate, network and build relationships across a complex organisation. You should also be able to make advanced technical solutions understood and embraced by both technical and non-technical co-workers.
We believe you have a track record from leadership and business development in complex organisations and experience from modern development techniques such as Agile and DevOps. You have a solid proficiency with an appropriate set of languages, technologies, and frameworks (e.g., Python, R, Julia, Stan, Tensorflow, Keras, Jupyter, Databricks, Azure ML, ADLS) and cloud environments (e.g. Azure, AWS, Google). You have had hands on experience in designing data pipelines, data warehousing, data modelling and database design.
You are a big fan of home furnishing and enjoy building a purposeful business by creating engaging and trustful relationships with colleagues, stakeholders and business partners. As a person you are appreciated for collaborative spirit and how you lead with strong focus on both technology and people. You create impact and inspiration regardless of function or formal reporting lines.
The IKEA culture and values are crucial for our business and day to day work life. For you to thrive and grow with IKEA it's important for us that you share our values! You can read more regarding our values and life at IKEA on our website www.ikea.com
or just watch this video: https://bit.ly/ikea-what-if
Job Description
Data & Analytics has the assignment to create value and enable business movements by bringing data, competence and the right tools from across IKEA together. We are working closely with the business and product teams that deliver cutting edge, data driven solutions to the many IKEA customers.
As a Data Engineering Leader, you will support the organisation in leveraging data. You will be working close with business stakeholders and secure a wider understanding of the potential and need to unlock the power of data engineering. You are expected to lead the community of data engineers across the organisation, creating and sharing best practices, frameworks, and accelerators across the organisation. You will collaborate closely with the Data & Analytics and Information Management (IM) team as well as with other stakeholders across the larger IKEA organisation.
We work in a modern cloud based Azure environment and you will be a part of the community continuously developing our data platform and integration capabilities. You are regularly involved in workshops and brainstorms with users to determine large and small data opportunities and support the organisation to use modern data infrastructure efficiently. Supporting a complex organisation to realise the benefits that modern data engineering can bring is at the heart of the role.
More specifically, in this role you will be accountable for:
Drive continuous improvement, collaboration and knowledge sharing of methodologies, tools and materials across the IKEA Data Engineering community
Provide technical leadership for Data Engineers across the organisation, fostering a culture of support and collaboration in the team and across the Data & Analytics organisation
Collaborate and communicate with other parts of the organisation to understand needs of stakeholders and devise possible solutions
Ensure consistency by sharing relevant development techniques, digital frameworks, and best practices.
Make sure that the insights and conclusions from data engineering are easily available to other parts of the organisation
Keep up to date with the latest technology trends
Assure quality and contribute to testing of deliverables
In this role you will report to our Data & Analytics Manager in Data & Technology at IKEA Supply.
Please note, for this role we have a preferred candidate.
Questions & Support? Let's connect.
If you have any questions about the role, please reach out to Robert Pernetun, IKEA Supply Data & Analytics manager, robert.pernetun1@inter.ikea.com
.
This position is located in Älmhult, Sweden. Please also note that we do only handle applications in English and no applications coming in by email. We look forward to receiving your application at the latest November 29th, 2023.
You might have some questions about the recruitment process, and we are more than happy to answer those! Feel free to connect with the People & Culture Leader Dan Gustafsson at dan.gustafsson@inter.ikea.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB
(org.nr 556391-1469)
Ikeagatan 1 (visa karta
)
343 36 ÄLMHULT Arbetsplats
Ikea Supply Services Sweden AB Jobbnummer
8265967