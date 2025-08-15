Data Engineer Insight
Data Engineer
Do you want to build the next datamodels för AI, ML and datawarehouse empowered solutions?
Nexer Insight, a Microsoft partner, invites you to embark on a journey as a Data Engineer where you'll be part of an extraordinary team, engage in exciting activities, work with fascinating clients, tackle varied and challenging tasks, and enjoy exceptional benefits. We are committed to leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as Databricks to drive innovation and excellence in everything we do.
Do you want to be our next "Data Ninja"?
Joining Nexer Insight means becoming a vital part of a company that embodies entrepreneurship and innovation. Here, you'll have the chance to engage with cutting-edge technology from Microsoft, Databricks, and DBT Labs, as we proudly partner with them. We're committed to investing in our employees, empowering them to excel in their fields through professional growth and development opportunities. Collaboration is at the heart of our approach, as we value teamwork and foster a vibrant community spirit. Dive into the exciting intersection of data engineering and data science, where you'll have the chance to make a meaningful impact.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop and operate scalable and robust analytical models.
Set up data platforms and build data models and pipelines.
Innovate and collaborate with customers to learn and find new business opportunities.
Become a champion in best practices regarding architecture, data quality, reliability, and performance.
Be at the forefront of the latest data engineering technology.
Leveraging Microsoft Azure services for data processing, transformation, and storage.
You propel progress and ensure delivery by constructing top-tier cloud solutions, empowering our customers to adopt a data-driven approach.
Based on our criteria för the role, we expect you to have:
Hands-on project experience of working with cloud solutions (Azure, AWS or GCP)
Experience working with ETL tools such as Azure Data Factory, Databricks, DBT, Snowflake
Experience with Data Lakes or Lakehouse Architecture
In-depth knowledge of SQL syntax
Experience in information and dimensional modelling
Good knowledge of DevOps processes with git version control and CI/CD methodology
Speaks English and Swedish fluently
Meritorious experience:
Platform modernisation
Tabular cubes and DAX
Data Vault modelling
Experience in setting up Azure, AWS or GCP Infrastructure Ersättning
